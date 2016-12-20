Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

UAE: VAT expected to raise Dh12b in tax income in first year

Revenues to be shared by federal budget and local governments, Minister of State for Financial Affairs says

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: The value added tax (VAT), set to be implemented from January 1, 2018, is estimated to generate Dh12 billion in the first year, while the revenues will shoot up to between Dh18 billion and Dh20 billion in the second year, Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, told the Federal National Council on Tuesday.

The UAE will start implementing a value added tax rate of five per cent from January 1 2018, but the introduction of other alternate revenue measures including corporate and income taxes are not under consideration for the time being.

Al Tayer told the House VAT revenues will be shared by the Federal Budget and local governments, but shares were yet to be decided.

The minister was speaking at the House as members discussed the 2017 Budget.

UAE Government has already announced that 100 food items, health, education, and social services would be exempted from VAT.

Companies in the UAE that record annual revenues over Dh3.75 million will be obliged to register under a value added tax (VAT) system, and will accordingly be taxed, according to Younis Al Khoury, undersecretary at the country’s Ministry of Finance.

Companies whose revenues range between Dh1.87 million and Dh3.75 million will have an option to either register under the system or not during the first phase of rolling out the system.

Al Khoury said that it will eventually become obligatory for all companies to register under the VAT system when it is rolled out in Phase 2, but that the ministry is still discussing a date for that.

Al Tayer said GCC countries were finalising their implementation policy. The six member countries have agreed that the tax will not be applied on certain industries like education and health care. Staple food items would also be exempted from VAT.

The decision to introduce the tax comes after various organisations and economists, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF), recommended that GCC countries roll out the tax as a means of generating more government revenues.

It was highlighted even further as oil prices slid from their mid-2014 highs of around $115 (Dh422.4) a barrel to their January 2016 lows below $30, resulting in significant drops in government revenues.

In February 2016, the IMF said oil-exporting countries in the Middle East and North Africa lost over $340 billion in oil revenues from their budgets in 2015, amounting to 20 per cent of their combined gross domestic product.

The decision to introduce VAT is part of the efforts to secure new sources of income that boosts its commitment to diversifying its economy and reducing reliance on hydrocarbons. The new revenues will be used in improving public services for citizens and expatriate residents alike, including hospitals, roads, public schools, parks, waste management and police services, officials said earlier.

More from Economy

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Obaid Humaid Al Tayer
follow this tag on MGNObaid Humaid Al Tayer
International Monetary Fund
follow this tag on MGNInternational Monetary Fund

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Obaid Humaid Al Tayer
follow this tag on MGN
International Monetary Fund
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Economy

Saudi Arabia projects $53b deficit in 2017

Business Gallery

Highlights: Guangzhou Auto Show 2016

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party