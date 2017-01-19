Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

UAE business confidence drops

But growth in UAE expected to improve in 2017

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Economic conditions in the UAE are expected to improve this year, but optimism among businesses remain subdued, according to the latest report.

The Global Economic Conditions Survey by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) showed that business confidence in the country dropped to -23.7 in the fourth quarter of 2016, lower than in the preceding two quarters of the year and a far cry from +41.8 in the first quarter of 2014.

The survey, which was based on the responses from more than 4,500 finance professionals and business leaders worldwide, also indicated that business confidence levels in the Middle East and the rest of the world have also declined, owing to political and economic uncertainties, as well as weak oil prices.

The slump in sentiment in the UAE has been due mainly to tightening employment conditions.

“Business confidence has dropped due to the fall in employment confidence, which include job cuts and/or freezing recruitment,” Faye Chua, head of business insights at ACCA, told Gulf News

“It is expected that on the whole, growth in the UAE should improve in 2017. Whether it is mid or latter in the year, it is difficult to say, as the global economy is operating in an age of uncertainty.”

ACCA’s report also noted that there are some positive signs to reckon with. The country’s government expenditure index, for one, has been rising to its highest level since the third quarter of 2015. “Although the economy has been hit hard by the decline in the oil price, [it] has managed the adjustment to lower oil prices faster than other countries in the region.”

“Austerity is expected to ease in 2017, and the prospect of the 2020 World Expo and Iran’s improving relationship with global trade offer encouragement for future investment. Yet, while growth is set to improve this year, confidence has fallen slightly as the region’s performance impacts on prospects,” said Lindsay Degouve de Nuncques, head of ACCA Middle East.

Any recovery, however, is likely to be slower than usual. The accountants said that the country’s dollar-pegged interest rates will need to increase in line with those of the United States. “In addition, tourism will struggle against the backdrop of higher exchange rates and weak growth in the rest of the region. Growth in the UAE should improve in 2017 after a difficult year in 2016.”

Across the Middle East, 51 per cent of companies reported they feel less optimistic about the future. The fall in the region’s business confidence has been attributed to weak oil prices and lower government spending. “The fall in oil prices continues to hit the Middle East hard, creating sharp declines in export and fiscal revenues, This has caused many governments to cut back heavily on key spending projects,” said de Nuncques.

More from Economy

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
oil price
follow this tag on MGNoil price

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
oil price
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Economy

Xi: China economy will keep growing steadily

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access