Sharjah ranked among top ten future global cities

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Sharjah ranked among top ten future global cities

Ranked at number six globally for connectivity, Sharjah comes ahead of Frankfurt, Manchester, Miami and Dubai

Image Credit: Supplied
A general view of Sharjah. Announcing the findings, Sharjah Investment and Development Authority said the key connectivity criteria were internet penetration and the capability and ease of movement of goods.
 

Sharjah has been named as one of the top ten cities in the world for connectivity.

Ranked at number six globally, Sharjah comes ahead of Frankfurt, Manchester, Miami and Dubai, according to an independent survey.

Announcing the findings, Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) said the key connectivity criteria were internet penetration and the capability and ease of movement of goods, areas in which Sharjah has made unprecedented progress. Having established itself as an essential Middle East hub of modern continental trade, the report, conducted by FDi Intelligence Magazine, a division of London’s Financial Times, concluded that Sharjah’s logistics, seaports and airport capabilities had the qualities and capabilities to secure them a place in the leading global connectivity cities.

In terms of internet speeds and use, Sharjah scored highly due to the concerted and consistent efforts to increase access and penetration. The latest statistics show that 71% of the population use the internet.

Mohammed Al Musharrkh (pictured), Director of the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), said: “This is a great endorsement of the strides Sharjah has made in recent years and the progress that we continue to make in terms of internal achievements and international investments. Connectivity is the cornerstone of good business and with the right infrastructure in place, the world becomes a more accessible market and Sharjah plays a more influential role.”

He added: “Sharjah recently unveiled its 22 billion dirham budget for 2017, the highest in the emirate’s history and another sign of the commitment towards a truly global strategy. Of that 22 billion, economic development has been allocated 41 per cent, reflecting the emirate’s growing interest in enhancing its economic competitiveness, while infrastructure enjoys 31 per cent of the budget allocation – that’s higher by 7 per cent compared to 2016.”

In international infrastructure and logistics facilities, with 29 scheduled airlines, and direct connections to more than 65 destinations around the globe, Sharjah International Airport is the second largest air freight hub in terms of cargo tonnage in the Middle East and is ideally placed both strategically and geographically to connect East and West. It is also a gateway to the northern emirates, with access to vital emerging markets such as India, Iran, Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

The emirate also has three deep-water ports, providing vital access to the Indian Ocean and the Arabian Gulf. Port Khalid, Hamriyah Port and Khorfakkan Port have a combined capacity of more than 5 million containers and are fully equipped to handle a wide range of vessels, from break-bulk to containers. They have attracted a growing number of shipments to and from East Asia and the Gulf Region.

The emirate’s Hamriyah Free Zone, Sharjah Airport International Free Zone and Sharjah Healthcare City also offer a business-friendly environment and connectivity through their locations and the opportunity of 100% foreign ownership.

The full table for the top ten connectivity cities of the future is:

  1. London
  2. Singapore
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Amsterdam
  5. Paris
  6. Sharjah
  7. Frankfurt
  8. Manchester
  9. Miami, US
  10. Dubai, UAE

More from Economy

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
United States
follow this tag on MGN
Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Economy

Gulf jobs: Sectors hiring the most in 2017

Business Gallery

Look: Inside the most expensive home in US

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini