Sharjah ranked among top ten future global cities

Sharjah has been named as one of the top ten cities in the world for connectivity.

Ranked at number six globally, Sharjah comes ahead of Frankfurt, Manchester, Miami and Dubai, according to an independent survey.

Announcing the findings, Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) said the key connectivity criteria were internet penetration and the capability and ease of movement of goods, areas in which Sharjah has made unprecedented progress. Having established itself as an essential Middle East hub of modern continental trade, the report, conducted by FDi Intelligence Magazine, a division of London’s Financial Times, concluded that Sharjah’s logistics, seaports and airport capabilities had the qualities and capabilities to secure them a place in the leading global connectivity cities.

In terms of internet speeds and use, Sharjah scored highly due to the concerted and consistent efforts to increase access and penetration. The latest statistics show that 71% of the population use the internet.

Mohammed Al Musharrkh (pictured), Director of the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), said: “This is a great endorsement of the strides Sharjah has made in recent years and the progress that we continue to make in terms of internal achievements and international investments. Connectivity is the cornerstone of good business and with the right infrastructure in place, the world becomes a more accessible market and Sharjah plays a more influential role.”