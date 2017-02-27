Saudi reforms look more realistic with higher oil prices

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Saudi reforms look more realistic with higher oil prices

Budget deficit to narrow in 2017 on spending and subsidy cuts

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s fiscal reforms are looking more realistic and within the reach of the broad targets and schedule set by the government, thanks to recent recovery in oil prices and gradual reforms gaining traction, according to economists.

Growth rebound, higher oil prices and reforms supporting non-oil economy are key Saudi priorities in its plans to cope with the new economic realities.

Structural reforms to attract foreign direct investments and diversification of revenue through investments abroad are also part of the plan. King Salman’s ongoing Asian tour that began on Sunday is aimed at building ties with the world’s fastest growing importers of Saudi oil and promote investment opportunities in the kingdom, including the sale of a stake in the state firm, Saudi Aramco.

“The budget statement and medium-term reform programme imply three Saudi policy priorities: easing near-term austerity, supporting higher oil prices and introducing non-oil revenue reforms,” said Jean-Michel Saliba, an economist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The policy aim of the reform programmes is medium-term fiscal adjustment through a combination of higher oil prices and higher non-oil revenues.

Compliance with targeted production adjustments is expected to allow Opec to make progress towards its goal of inventory normalisation. Although non-OPEC compliance is patchier, analysts expect it to remain at levels acceptable to Saudi Arabia.

Despite the recent improvements in oil prices, the government has sent out a clear message that the medium-term reform drive is set to continue. The publication of the Fiscal Balance Programme 2020 highlights that the reform programme is not derailed or is facing any major fatigue. Higher oil prices clearly allow for a better pacing of reform measures.

 

More subsidy reforms

The authorities are planning the introduction of means-tested cash allowances in the first quarter of 2017, with disbursements from June for a total budget cost this year of SAR 25 billion (Dh24.4 billion) or 1 per cent of GDP.

“This is likely to allow further selective energy subsidy reform in the second half of 2017 including electricity, gasoline and diesel. Excise taxes on tobacco and sugary drinks are likely to be introduced in the second quarter of 2017, and an expat levy will come into force in July 2017,” said Saliba.

Saudi Arabia’s fiscal consolidation efforts have focused on both current and capital expenditures. The government has reduced benefits to public sector employees, is planning to cancel $20 billion worth of projects and introduced a 2.5 per cent tax on land.

“Subsidy reforms in Saudi are producing high fiscal gains compared to other GCC countries because of a higher oil intensity. The 2017 budget envisages a 7.9 per cent year-on-year spending increase to SAR 890 billion with a focus on government service provision and social spending,” said Mathias Angonin an analyst at Moody’s.

The 2017 budget suggests flattish real spending, along with further repayment of government arrears in the first quarter of 2017. We see the budget being consistent with oil prices of $55 a barrel and a fiscal break-even of $98/bbl. Economists expect the 2017 fiscal deficit to narrow on the back of higher oil prices, discipline in spending and non-oil revenue measures.

“We see the 2017 budget deficit at SAR 316 billion (12 per cent of GDP) on the back of higher oil prices ($57 a barrel), compared with a deficit of SAR402 billion in 2016 (16.9 per cent of GDP) and SAR385 billion in 2015,” said Saliba.

Strong spending discipline kept the 2016 fiscal deficit in line with budget targets. However, the repayment of contractor arrears of SAR 80 billion drove the 2016 fiscal deficit wider.

Although structural reforms pave the way for a more competitive non-oil economy, there is uncertainty about the government’s capacity to turn such reforms into rapid fiscal gains.

More from Economy

tags from this story

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGNOrganization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Economy

Dubai SME, RAKBank sign SME financing MoU

Business Gallery

Superyachts on show at DIBS 2017

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat