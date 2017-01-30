Saudi Arabia gives final approval to VAT

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Saudi Arabia gives final approval to VAT

A five-per cent levy will apply to certain goods following a GCC agreement last June

Image Credit: Reuters
Kingdom Tower towers over Riyadh’s night skyline.
01 Gulf News
 

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia is ready to implement a region-wide value added tax, the cabinet said on Monday, giving final approval to the measure which will take effect next year.

Cabinet “decided to approve the Unified Agreement for Value Added Tax” to be implemented throughout the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the official Saudi Press Agency said.

“A Royal Decree has been prepared,” it said.

A five-per cent levy will apply to certain goods following a GCC agreement last June.

The move is in line with an International Monetary Fund recommendation for Gulf states to impose revenue-raising measures including excise and value added taxes to help their adjustment to lower crude oil prices which have slowed regional growth.

The GCC countries have already agreed to implement selective taxes on tobacco, and soft and energy drinks this year.

Regional residents had long enjoyed a tax-free and heavily subsidised existence.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, froze major building projects, cut cabinet ministers’ salaries and imposed a wage freeze on civil servants to cope with last year’s record deficit of $97 billion.

It also made unprecedented cuts to fuel and utilities subsidies.

The kingdom is boosting non-oil revenue as part of economic diversification efforts and aims to balance its budget by 2020.

Expand

Share your views.

More from Economy

tags from this story

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Gulf Cooperation Council
follow this tag on MGNGulf Cooperation Council
International Monetary Fund
follow this tag on MGNInternational Monetary Fund

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Gulf Cooperation Council
follow this tag on MGN
International Monetary Fund
follow this tag on MGN
 

Add Your Comment

Click Here

Latest Comment

The introduction of VAT will be a great challenge for traders who chargeexorbitant prices for their commodities. The tax authority can monitorthe prices charged for specific products at different shops. The civicauthority can intervene in case of corrective actions as far as pricingis concerned. By excluding some essential commodities,on whichconsumers are largely depend, outside the purview of the tax net, aimedat reducing the tax burden of residence and citizens alike, theauthority is indirectly helping these traders to continue their practiceof illegal profiteering. The application of moderate VAT (1-2%)on theseessential commodities will ensure a uniform pricing, help bring downthe prices besides having a close monitoring of prices. Otherwise largenumber of essential commodities will be traded across the counters atarbitrary prices. Since POS and bar coding are widely used in UAE than any other GCC nations, article wise price analysis will be easily possible.

Girish R Edathitta

31 January 2017 12:05jump to comments

Also In Economy

UAE trade volumes up 0.1% in 2016

Business Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Woman to be deported for adultery

Woman to be deported for adultery