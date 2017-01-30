Saudi Arabia gives final approval to VAT

The introduction of VAT will be a great challenge for traders who chargeexorbitant prices for their commodities. The tax authority can monitorthe prices charged for specific products at different shops. The civicauthority can intervene in case of corrective actions as far as pricingis concerned. By excluding some essential commodities,on whichconsumers are largely depend, outside the purview of the tax net, aimedat reducing the tax burden of residence and citizens alike, theauthority is indirectly helping these traders to continue their practiceof illegal profiteering. The application of moderate VAT (1-2%)on theseessential commodities will ensure a uniform pricing, help bring downthe prices besides having a close monitoring of prices. Otherwise largenumber of essential commodities will be traded across the counters atarbitrary prices. Since POS and bar coding are widely used in UAE than any other GCC nations, article wise price analysis will be easily possible.

Girish R Edathitta