Greek finmin: extending fiscal contingency steps may break EU-IMF stalemate

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Greek finmin: extending fiscal contingency steps may break EU-IMF stalemate

Greece’s official creditors are assessing its performance against reforms and fiscal targets

Gulf News
 

ATHENS: Greece is open to extending a contingency mechanism to ensure it will meet fiscal targets beyond 2018 to break a stalemate in talks with its Eurozone lenders and the IMF over its second bailout review, its finance minister said on Saturday.

Greece’s official creditors are assessing its performance against reforms and fiscal targets set in its bailout programme of up to 86 billion euros ($90.4 billion) agreed last summer, its third since its debt crisis exploded in 2010.

A rift between the European Union and the International Monetary Fund over Greece’s medium-term primary surplus targets has clouded Greek hopes for a swift conclusion of the review.

“In the extremely unlikely case that the IMF breaks its impressive series of (failed forecasts) and one of its projections is confirmed, we can describe measures that may be needed in this case,” Euclid Tsakalotos told Kathimerini newspaper in an interview.

“In this context we are discussing a commitment mechanism such as extending the budget’s automatic fiscal adjustment,” he said.

Differences in forecasts of Greece’s primary budget surplus in 2018 between Eurozone lenders and the International Monetary Fund forced Athens in April to commit to fiscal contingency steps if targets are missed.

Asked if the IMF, which has yet to commit to funding Greece’s third bailout, wants to exit the aid programme or stay on just as a technical adviser, Tsakalotos said: “I really don’t know what the IMF wants, the fund itself does not know what it wants. There are many solutions to conclude the present phase of negotiations and one of them can have the IMF on mainly as a technical adviser.” Noting that markets know how to assess the credibility of the aid programme, he said the crucial questions for investors include whether they will have a “clear and secure corridor” to invest in Greece, whether the country will join the ECB’s asset buying scheme and regain bond market access.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Stephen Powell)

More from Economy

tags from this story

International Monetary Fund
follow this tag on MGNInternational Monetary Fund

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

International Monetary Fund
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Economy

Oman measures to face sharp decline in revenues

Business Gallery

Business: 2016 in review

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays