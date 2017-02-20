Mobile
Egypt showcases its defence gear at Idex

In its first participation, the Egyptian Ministry of Military Production displayed rifles, pistols and ammunition

Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News
A general view of Egyptian pavilion during the IDIEX 2017 at ADNEC.
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Egypt’s first participation in Idex 2017 showcased a number of products manufactured by the Ministry of Military Production’s subsidiary companies.

Automatic rifles, semi-automatic rifles, pistols, grenade launcher, very high frequency Fast Net 9,230/10, samples of various dummy ammunition for guns and tanks were on display at the Egyptian pavilion.

Joint projects of various maquettes of transportation bridge, decontamination vehicle, recovery vehicle, tanks and transporting semi-trailer 70-tonne capacity and two-dimensional radar TPS 63 were also showcased at the Egyptian wing.

Speaking exclusively to Gulf News, on the sidelines of Idex Major General Mohammad Al Asar, Egyptian Minister of Military Production highlighted the importance of Egypt’s first participation and representation in a prominent international defence exhibition.

“It’s a great opportunity to take part in Idex this year, we got a chance to display a range of our manufactured and joint venture products and perceive international defence systems from various countries. We also met with several officials, military delegations and held discussions on potential defence projects with international firms, such as Emirates Defence Industries Company (EDIC), Airbus, MBDA UAE Limited, Dasu, Talice and Ryan Metal. We also agreed to hold future talks and exchange expertise and visits for mutual benefits and fruitful cooperation on the latest technology in the defence industry,” Al Asar said.

“The UAE has done an outstanding job in hosting the exhibition this year and attracting top international defence firms and players in the region.”

Maj. Gen. Al Asar perceives a rise in military spending and demand in arms amid the ongoing turmoil in the region.

“Unfortunately, the region is witnessing utter chaos, mayhem, instability destruction and terrorism, and countries need to protect their sovereignty and stability amid unfolding events. In Egypt, we’re always looking for the best defence equipment that will maintain our country and people’s security and safety, and our participation at Idex also gives us an insight on the latest defence gear in combating terrorist activities in parts of North Sinai and some areas inside Egypt,” he said.

The UAE and Egypt have always maintained a strong relationship between the leaders and the people of both countries, Al Asar said. “The bilateral relations and defence cooperation between the UAE and Egypt have always been very significant. There’s always been a strong bond between the leaders of the UAE and Egypt and both the Emiratis and the Egyptians are fond of each other. The UAE has also taken a strong stance siding with Egypt after June 2013 revolution, something the Egyptians are very appreciative and grateful of. There’s also mutual defence cooperation, training, and ground, naval and air force military exercises between the two countries, and the near future will foresee further prosperous cooperation between both countries,” he pointed out.

