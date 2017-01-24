Dubai airport records 83.6 million passengers in 2016

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dubai airport records 83.6 million passengers in 2016

Aviation hub retains its title as world's number one airport for international passengers

080211_TR_DubaiAirport
Image Credit: Supplied
The Dubai International Airport.
 

Dubai International has retained its title as the world’s number one airport for international passengers after near record numbers in December propelled the hub’s annual traffic to 83.6 million passengers in 2016.

Dubai International’s annual traffic in 2016 reached 83,654,250 passengers, compared to 78,014,838 in 2015, a robust growth of 7.2 per cent.

The surge of travellers during the holiday season boosted monthly traffic in December to 7,706,351, up 9.3 per cent compared to 7,053,243 recorded in December 2015.

During 2016, a number of new airlines, including Nepal Airlines Corporation and Rossiya launched services to DXB, while 11 new passenger destinations were added to the hub as a result of network expansion by flydubai, Emirates and other international carriers.

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said that Dubai International has firmly established itself as the leader in the international passenger category. “With our forecast for 89 million passengers in 2017, Dubai International is closing the gap on Atlanta and Beijing for the top spot in overall traffic,” he said.

“Our focus in 2017 and beyond will be on making the airport experience even more delightful, engaging and comfortable for our customers.”

Dubai airport’s phenomenal growth is a result of the meticulous planning and implementation of the vision of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

“Dubai Airport boasts of the state-of-the art passenger and cargo terminals and is ideally placed on the East-West travel routes of world aviation,” Premjit Bangara of Sharaf Travel.

“The government has spared no expense in modernising  the airport and supporting infrastructure including hotels ,resorts and theme parks to achieve this vision. Emirates Airlines have also contributed immensely in driving passenger growth through Dubai."

In terms of percentage growth in 2016, the top regions were Eastern Europe (17.5 per cent) – spurred by ongoing growth on routes to the region and network expansion by Emirates, flydubai and other airlines, Asia (11.4 per cent), and the Indian subcontinent (9.5 per cent).

Dubai International also leads the way globally in terms of the average number of passengers per flight which reached 209 during 2016, up 4 per cent from the same period in 2015.

The average number of passengers per flight during in December  2016was 224, up 7.1 per cent compared to the 209 recorded in December 2015.

Aircraft movements last year reached 418,220 compared to 406,705 in 2015, up 2.8 per cent.

Monthly aircraft movements in December reached 36,065, up 1.6 per cent compared to 35,491 movements during the same month in 2015, an increase of 5.9 per cent.

After registering a contraction throughout the third quarter, cargo volumes recovered in the last three months of 2016, rounding off the year with 2,592,454 tonnes in freight, up 3.4 per cent compared to 2,506,092 recorded during 2015.

The airport handled 230,122 tonnes of cargo in December 2016, an increase of 5.4 per cent compared to 218,408 tonnes recorded during the same month in 2015.Saudi Arabia took the second spot with 6,086,158 passengers, marginally overtaking the United Kingdom (UK) at 6,061,342.

More from Aviation

tags from this story

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Dubai International Airport
follow this tag on MGNDubai International Airport
Dubai Metro
follow this tag on MGNDubai Metro
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessAviation

tags

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai International Airport
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai Metro
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Aviation

Qantas to expand international unit

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Mohammad attends Republic Day Parade

Mohammad attends Republic Day Parade

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

What's special this Indian Republic Day

What's special this Indian Republic Day