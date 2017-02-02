Mobile
Air India's first Dreamliner from Kochi arrives in Dubai

Dubai International welcomes inaugural arrival with traditional water salute on Wednesday

Image Credit: Supplied
Air India's first Dreamliner from Kochi gets the traditional water salute upon its arrival in Dubai.
 

Dubai: Air India has marked the arrival of its first Boeing 787 Dreamliner to operate between Kochi in Kerala and Dubai.

Dubai International Airport welcomed the debut flight from the south Indian city with a traditional water salute on Wednesday afternoon.

The aircraft is Air India’s second Dreamliner to fly between India and Dubai, as the carrier already operates a Dreamliner on the Delhi-Dubai route.

The new Dreamliner, which was delivered from Boeing's Charleston facility in the United States last November, is the 22nd B787 aircraft in Air India's fleet. It is scheduled to fly on the Dubai-Kochi route at 1:30pm daily.

The state-owned company is one of the seven airlines that fly from Dubai to 19 Indian destinations. India emerged as Dubai's single-largest destination country in 2016, with 11.4 million npassengers, up 10.1 per cent from 2015.

There are 78 daily flights that operate between Dubai and India. 

