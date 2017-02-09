GCC defence spending ‘to rise due to security situation’

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

GCC defence spending ‘to rise due to security situation’

Analysts expect new US administration to loosen restrictions on the export of arms

  • Matthew Cochran, Chairman of Defence Services Marketing CouncilImage Credit: Supplied
  • Robert S. HarwardImage Credit: Supplied
Gulf News
 

DUBAI: The Gulf will continue to be a key market for defence suppliers in 2017, according to several senior industry figures.

This activity will be spurred by a “security environment that is as challenging as we have ever known,” with countries around the region facing “unprecedented challenges,” according to Robert S. Harward, Chief Executive of Lockheed Martin United Arab Emirates.

With rising global tensions, international demand for defence and military products is increasing across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, according to a report released by Deloitte in January.

As a result of this increasing insecurity, many countries have hiked their spending on next generation military equipment, with the UAE and Saudi Arabia leading the field in the GCC.

“International sales currently represent roughly 30 per cent of Boeing Defence, Space & Security’s business, and we see continued opportunities for growth, particularly in the Middle East and the Asia Pacific regions,” said Scott Day, Boeing Defence, Space & Security Communications, in an email to Gulf News.

According to Theodore Karasik, a senior adviser to Gulf State Analytics, a geo-strategic consultancy based in Washington, DC, current industry trends show an increase in multiple markets, including not only aerospace but also cybersecurity, communications and riot control equipment.

That being said, Karasik also noted that “America’s ITAR restrictions (International Traffic in Arms Regulations) still hurt Washington’s sales in the MENA region, especially to the GCC.”

It is unclear what president Donald Trump intends to do with the existing regulations governing the export of arms, although analysts expect him to loosen restrictions in favour of a home build approach.

One of the key challenges facing defence suppliers in 2017 is the reduction in spending by governments in the region, hurt by low oil prices.

“Our focus remains on delivering the most affordable advanced technology solutions to provide our partners with critical full spectrum capabilities to help solve some of the most difficult security challenges,” noted Harward.

Karasik also cited budgetary constraints as one of the key issues in defence this year.

“The MENA countries, particularly the GCC, are undergoing transformations of their economies and thus are seeking to procure the best possible deals,” Karasik said, adding that the UAE’s domestic industry has helped “offset suppliers from outside of the region.”

Matthew Cochran, Chairman of Defence Services Marketing Council, agrees with this sentiment about home-grown defence suppliers.

“Having more “Made in the UAE” type defence and security companies that have capabilities with export potential, like Tawazun Dynamics and NIMR, will provide for a suitable future for regional GCC allied militaries,” said Cochran.

For Karasik, in 2017 the opportunities for suppliers lie in “areas of technological issues.”

“While there is increasing specialisation by arms sellers, there are requirements for unmanned systems, cyber tools, and communications that continue to be in the MENA region’s highest interest,” he added.

“Today, we are working together with the UAE to support everything from aerospace to outer space,” noted Harward.

According to Deloitte’s report, several Middle Eastern countries spend a significant percentage of their GDP on defence costs, with Oman and Saudi Arabia being two of the top three. With $85.4 billion in military expenditure in 2015, Saudi Arabia was also the fourth largest defence spender globally.

More from Analysis

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Gulf Cooperation Council
follow this tag on MGNGulf Cooperation Council
DUBAI
follow this tag on MGNDUBAI
Oman
follow this tag on MGNOman

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessAnalysis

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Gulf Cooperation Council
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Analysis

Airlines fighting tech glitches every day

Business Gallery

Classic car collectors gather in Paris

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system