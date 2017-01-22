Women take a stand

More than two million people marched in a landmark Women’s March in the US and some other countries on Saturday, according to a report published by the international news agency AFP.

On the first full day of Donald Trump’s administration, peaceful protesters wore pink hats and poured into the streets around the US. They seemed to have outnumbered those attending Trump’s inauguration on Friday.

But, the march then extended beyond the US, as people around the world, including some in Antarctica, joined the fight for women’s rights and other issues that they fear could be under threat from Trump’s presidency. Social media users shared pictures and videos from their locations.

Twitter:

#WomensMarch - People around the world share support for the march.

@andrewsorg: “We ALL need feminism. #womensmarch #portlandprotest #portlandwomensmarch”

It's a beautiful thing to finally see women come together as one. We should not fight each other but be there for each other. #WomensMarch — *MaNdY* (@GLAMOUR_QUEEN9) January 22, 2017

@PatriziaCaronna: “#LosAngeles #WomensMarch.”

@ShonaRoss: “Roaring protest! #familyofstrongwomen #soproud #WomensMarch”

So proud to be a Woman. Solidarity in Sisterhood. Worldwide. #WomensMarch — MishytheDyke (@mishytheDyke) January 22, 2017

Yesterday was magical. Proud of every women out there fighting for what they believe in #WomensMarch— Camille Mauduit❤✨ (@camii_maud) January 22, 2017

@wilw: “A small part of the massive crowd who came together today for the #WomensMarch in #losangeles. So proud to have been part of this.”

@HollyCamp82: “You can pretend like my opinion doesn’t matter, but that won’t stop me from standing up for what is right. #WomensMarch”

@Rowsred: “D.C. was amazing! A sea of people ready for activism. #WomensMarch”

Facebook:

A Might Girl: With a rally taking place in Antarctica today, over 650 Women’s Marches are now being held on all seven continents! The group of 30 women and supportive men are “marching” on an expedition ship in Paradise Bay, off the coast of Antarctica with signs reading “Love from seven continents,” “Penguins for Peace,” “Cormorants for Climate”, and “Seals for Science”.

Maddison Smith: “Glad to be a part of the Women’s March.”