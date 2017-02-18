Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Why are Muslims suffering?

We need to hear from historians and anthropologists to understand the refugee crises in the world

Gulf News
 

The increasing displacement of Muslim populations worldwide has reached a historic level. It calls for serious and objective reflections and investigations on analysing the fundamental causes that drive this phenomena, primarily on academic levels so that the study may provide specific insights into the roots without the cultural, religious or political biases. Starting from the centuries-old Palestinian nationhood issues. Through several Middle Eastern conflicts that exist today to the internal tribal conflicts in Pakistan and the persecution of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, we need to understand what is going on.

It is also paradoxical that while many Islamic nations and some countries in the far East, such as Malaysia and Brunei, have achieved tremendous progress, notably in economic stability, standard of living, education and political prominence, there are still many Muslim nations struggling from poverty, illiteracy, internal strife, civil war and ethnic or tribal conflicts from within.

The many questions pertaining to an investigation may unsettle many of us, but the world just cannot pretend that this problem doesn’t exist. The generally accepted theory invariably pointed to the exploitation and inference of Western nations in these countries, triggered by the quest for securing oil resources and subsequent political interests to sustain their need for growing industrialisation, infrastructure development and manufacturing. Subsequent and continued intervention by the US and Europe changed the Muslim landscapes in the region.

As for Asian Muslim countries, such as Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, all of which are reeling under the perennial threat of home-grown terrorism, have other historical and socio-cultural reasons for unrest. They range from the rise of ethnic and tribal differences to conflicting religious interpretations and affiliations that robbed people of their opportunities. Often the distraught conditions that existed in these countries forced the Muslim populations to seek refuge in neighbouring states.

Military intervention, UN resolutions and aid and economic and political sanctions miserably fail to address the fundamental reasons that have given rise to these disturbing realities. Historians, social scientists and anthropologists must play a bigger role in studying the refugee crises and mass displacement in the Muslim world.

— The reader is an Indian business development coordinator, based in Dubai.

More from Your View

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGNAfghanistan
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGNBangladesh

filed under

GulfNewsYour SayYour View

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Your View

Standing up against Trump
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

Confession: 'I killed my 2 brothers for Duterte'

Confession: 'I killed my 2 brothers for Duterte'

'83% of UAE workers bored with their jobs'

'83% of UAE workers bored with their jobs'

Up to 4.8% school fee increase in Dubai

Up to 4.8% school fee increase in Dubai

Racist abuse: Football star reduced to tears

Racist abuse: Football star reduced to tears

Final moments: Airport killing seen on CCTV

Final moments: Airport killing seen on CCTV

Pakistan's Afridi quits international cricket

Pakistan's Afridi quits international cricket