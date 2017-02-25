What not to expect when you are expecting

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

What not to expect when you are expecting

Don’t be fooled by all the myths around pregnancy, make sure you know the facts

Gulf News
 

From Ice Age through the Stone Age to the Modern Age, pregnancy and childbirth have been surrounded by scary old wives tales, myths and superstition. Prepare yourself for a truckload of advice and warnings that will pour in once you announce that the stork has decided to pay a visit, but not all of it is true.

Eating for two doesn’t translate to eating twice as much food. Pregnancy does not mean that it’s now okay to eat the large hot fudge smothered ice cream with dark chocolate brownies. It is about having a well-balanced diet that provides the essential nutrients that your baby needs for its growth and development. According to experts, a pregnant woman needs no more than 300 extra calories a day.

Don’t expect the miracle words “bed rest through pregnancy”. Bed rest isn’t the miracle pill for preventing complications related to pregnancy. In most high risk pregnancies, it is advised as a precautionary measure. In my case, I had to be active to keep my blood sugar levels under control. To keep both mind and body positive and energised, I stayed active throughout my pregnancy.

Then there are the cravings. Those seemingly weird midnight cravings never happened to me. I suffered from sniff-dog syndrome with a heightened sense of smell that made me detest my favourite plate of biryani. The good news is that if you are craving for chicken biryani and mango mousse go for it, just watch your portion sizes. After all, no one will dare to comment on a pregnant woman’s craving.

Lustrous hair and glowing skin shows that pregnancy is the time to glow! I did have that glossy rosy glow moments with the increased blood flow. With the glow, along came skin tags, acne and dark pigmentation. But, why moan over a few less pleasant side effects when we could focus the positives? You are part of nature’s most amazing journey.

The most beautiful part of pregnancy is that you are part of the miracle of life. It could be the toughest job, but it is also the most enriching and rewarding one with a lifetime supply of warm hugs, wet mushy kisses and heart melting moments.

- The reader is a banker based in Dubai.

More from Your View

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsYour SayYour View

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Your View

Trump’s war against the press
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

PIA plane flies with passengers standing

PIA plane flies with passengers standing

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe

Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe