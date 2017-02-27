Twitter blames Bonnie and Clyde for Oscar snafu

@MissUniverse: “Have your people call our people - we know what to do. #Oscars #MissUniverse”

@Yasmeenshawy: “Moonlight: “Here’s to the fools who dream”

La La Land: “Here’s to the hearts that break”

Oscars: “Here’s to the mess we’ve made”

#Oscars”

@liammayclem: “#BREAKING - #CNN has confirmed. The Russians hacked the #BestPicture award at #Oscars #Trump #MAGA #AcademyAwards”

@IsidoraGore: “I’ve officially witnessed something more awkward than my prom night. #Oscars”

@RheaForReal: “When you win the Oscar right after you lost the Oscar #lalaland #Moonlight #Oscars #BestPicture”

@SethMacFarlane: “You know what the problem is - millions of Academy members voted illegally.”

@ChrisMurphyCT: “Most nights, I have a dream in which what just happened at the #Oscars actually happened on election night.”

@DavidRosenthal_: “OK now can someone find the real envelope from November 8? #Oscars”

@narcissusholmes: “Breaking: Bonnie and Clyde implicated in another attempted robbery. #Oscars”

@Netflix_CA: “And you thought Stranger Things had a twist ending. #oscars”

@LyleMultimedia: “Welp..... #Oscars”

@jaykaras: “Sadly, there will probably be more investigation into the #BestPicture mishap than Russian interference in our election. #Oscars #Moonlight”

@unfamoustwin: “Bonnie and Clyde pull one last heist. #BestPicture #Oscars”

@DavidJEWood: “I’ve won an #Oscar. Oh wait, no I haven’t.”

@Charles_Billi: “You mean to say a producer never checked the best film envelope that was handed to Warren?! Inexcusable. Completely preventable. #oscars”

Instagram:

brandon_mykol: “#Oscars #Moonlight #LaLaLand #WarrenBeatty #FayeDunaway”

jeannevergerjewelry: #Oscars Wow! Now that’s an ending to a show. It will always be remembered. Jimmy Kimmel was fantastic tonight! The tour bus skit was brilliant. Photo inspiration from the awesome @jillaugusto

— Compiled by Huda Tabrez

Community Web Editor