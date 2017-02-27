Mobile
Twitter blames Bonnie and Clyde for Oscar snafu

The big mix-up - The Academy Awards is always big news, but social media went into overdrive after confusion reigned at the last announcement of the Oscars evening. Bonnie and Clyde actors Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announced La La Land as the Best Picture winners, when in fact it was Moonlight. Needless to say, social media users did not let this perfect opportunity for wit and humour go to waste.

Gulf News
 

@MissUniverse: “Have your people call our people - we know what to do. #Oscars #MissUniverse”

@Yasmeenshawy: “Moonlight: “Here’s to the fools who dream”

La La Land: “Here’s to the hearts that break”

Oscars: “Here’s to the mess we’ve made”

#Oscars”

@liammayclem: “#BREAKING - #CNN has confirmed. The Russians hacked the #BestPicture award at #Oscars #Trump #MAGA #AcademyAwards”

@IsidoraGore: “I’ve officially witnessed something more awkward than my prom night. #Oscars”

@RheaForReal: “When you win the Oscar right after you lost the Oscar #lalaland #Moonlight #Oscars #BestPicture”

@SethMacFarlane: “You know what the problem is - millions of Academy members voted illegally.”

@ChrisMurphyCT: “Most nights, I have a dream in which what just happened at the #Oscars actually happened on election night.”

@DavidRosenthal_: “OK now can someone find the real envelope from November 8? #Oscars”

@narcissusholmes: “Breaking: Bonnie and Clyde implicated in another attempted robbery. #Oscars”

@Netflix_CA: “And you thought Stranger Things had a twist ending. #oscars”

@LyleMultimedia: “Welp..... #Oscars”

@jaykaras: “Sadly, there will probably be more investigation into the #BestPicture mishap than Russian interference in our election. #Oscars #Moonlight”

@unfamoustwin: “Bonnie and Clyde pull one last heist. #BestPicture #Oscars”

@DavidJEWood: “I’ve won an #Oscar. Oh wait, no I haven’t.”

@Charles_Billi: “You mean to say a producer never checked the best film envelope that was handed to Warren?! Inexcusable. Completely preventable. #oscars”

Instagram:

brandon_mykol: “#Oscars #Moonlight #LaLaLand #WarrenBeatty #FayeDunaway”

jeannevergerjewelry: #Oscars Wow! Now that’s an ending to a show. It will always be remembered. Jimmy Kimmel was fantastic tonight! The tour bus skit was brilliant. Photo inspiration from the awesome @jillaugusto

— Compiled by Huda Tabrez

Community Web Editor

tags from this story

Oscars
follow this tag on MGNOscars

filed under

GulfNewsYour SayYour View

tags

Oscars
follow this tag on MGN

