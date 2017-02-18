Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

The poison of being too social

We need to look beyond these social networking platforms for our own health and for our safety

Gulf News
 

The 21st century has seen the world transform into a tech-savvy world. Every single person across all nations has an account on a social media site, be it Facebook, Twitter or Snapchat. But, do we look to live beyond these social networking sites?

People find these sites to be very pleasing, often posting pictures of themselves while visiting exotic vacations or even at live events, constantly on the look out for likes from family and friends. At this stage, a person believes that posting pictures on Facebook or Snapchat will give him pride.

However, can these sites affect a person’s mental well-being? The ‘like’ button has more to it than just a click. For many people it also grades their standing in our society. Also, the state of a person’s mind can change when his or her friend has more likes on a particular picture, leading to depression.

That’s not all, though. The world has also seen a successful invasion by WhatsApp. The last couple of years have seen the app hypnotise several motorcar drivers on the roads, leading to fatal accidents. The app distracts people’s minds, diverting their attention from the action on the roads to the most important information on the phone. Hence, several reports published in Gulf News claim that being on your mobile while driving has been responsible for the increased risk of accidents. In spite of these warnings, many people still follow this practice and put their lives at risk. The urge to read a message from a loved one on WhatsApp in the middle of the road could be the last message read by the driver.

Today, we can say that WhatsApp and Facebook are the world’s most famous social media platforms. We can send positive vibes, connect with friends from different parts of the world and bring back memories of the past. But these networks can also send negative vibes if operated in the wrong manner or even if used in excess. Now, do we have a better example for the quote: “Everything in excess is poison?”

- The reader is a student based in Dubai.

More from Your View

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Facebook
follow this tag on MGNFacebook
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsYour SayYour View

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Facebook
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN
microsoft

Also In Your View

Standing up against Trump
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring