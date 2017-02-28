Mobile
Return of the unbreakable phone

Twitter Reacts To The Return Of The Iconic Phone

Gulf News
 

Remember the blue-gray Nokia 3310 phone? It went down in internet’s history books as an indestructible phone with many memes to celebrate it. Many old users remember playing the snake game on that phone. It was phased out in 2005, and the model seemed forgotten after the dawn of the age of smartphones. Nokia has now relaunched the Nokia 3310 - and people on social media are talking about it! The reboot retains the silhouette of the original but is slimmer and comes in more colours.

Many people came out on Twitter to welcome the iconic model back. Here are some of the reactions:

@1twimx6: “What do you mean #comeback Nokia 3310?

It had never really gone, it was only hidden... #Nokia3310”  @IssaRosey: “#Nokia3310 I’ll definitely get my future kids one of these instead of a tab .They need to start from the bottom like I did.”

@saiprasadsunny5: “@nokiamobile a moment of silence for all the floors that are going to crack.”

@dominicneal79: “When Nokia 3310 is back and you’re still single. #2017isharsh”

@Trendulkar: “Will buy Nokia 3310 & use it as a Powerbank for my current Android phone.”  @manueljmos: “Well, it’s very cute. Although it serves no purpose. #Nokia3310”  @NkululekoDlam10: “The original snake has gotten an upgrade #Nokia3310” 

@anjan_cr7: “Dad knows Nokia 3310 can’t be broken.

#Nokia3310 #Nokia”

 @sistemkritika : “I loved the #Nokia3310. You could you throw it at a wall and it would not break. The battery was never empty!” 

@beaucurtis: “I wonder how much #Nokia3310 release hype will overshadow the other two models they launched rather than help them.”  @CanalsideRadio: “Well at least it is actually 90% phone and not 90% computer and check out that battery life!”  @Baujii: “ Will Nokia 3310 bring back the Patli Pin Wala Charger? #Nokia3310  @TheSwissPirate: “Those who rejoice in the rebirth of the #Nokia3310, be sure to update your drivers with the diskette that came with.”  @Beefylol: “Gonna get one of them #Nokia3310 phones. Has Bluetooth for the van. Just all retro. Hope it takes off at my lads school. Save a fortune.”  @TayXiaohan: “Despite the buzz going on around the return of #Nokia3310, I wonder whether the excitement is from its old users.”

The topic also seemed popular on Facebook:

Siyabonga Dlani Mcyana: “NOKIA3310 is back! Also with Whatsapp, I can’t even wait to buy it.” 

Alfred Fidelis: Wait! Are they serious or are they are seriously joking? Nokia 3310... Coming back?”  Scott Lamont: “How depressingly old I feel, if this is the new retro.”

Nana Kwame Osei Bonsu: “ Comparing the new NOKIA 3310 smart phone and the old one. I think I will go for the old one because of the snake game.”

