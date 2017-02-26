Potus versus press

On Saturday, Donald Trump capped a week of tumultuous relations with the press by saying he will not attend this year’s White House correspondents’ dinner, which is scheduled for 29 April.

Peter Hinton: “It’s been 36 years since a president last missed the White House Correspondents Dinner. It’s a bigger deal than most might think. Press freedom is guaranteed under the First Amendment of the Constitution. The president’s attendance is an annual acknowledgement of that amendment.”

Kevin Wangai: “Ha! He knew he’d be toast!” Maureen K Fonseca: “And more importantly, we won’t have to suffer through listening to him trying to be funny!”

Phillip Henson: “Too bad the POTUS is such a snowflake he can’t handle a few members of the press! It’s a sad follow up to the White House suppressing the freedom of the press just yesterday. I find it incredibly sad that as soon as I hear a statement from the White House I am forced to find a secondary source to confirm its veracity or more often it’s inaccuracy.” Jason Mitchell: “Political. Trump backs out of correspondents dinner. Looks like he can’t take the heat.”

Janet Marie Henderson: “This is getting ridiculous and laughable.”

Pamela Kink: “Sociopath/narcissist. Hitler wouldn’t have attended either. I surprised he hasn’t ‘banned’ it.”

Zulu Alkebulan Bey: “The last president to not attend the dinner was Ronald Reagan in 1981. But he had a pretty good reason — he was recovering from being shot in an assassination attempt.”

Gary Bivin: “He’s being rather childish about shunning the Press. But Trump may find out that you don’t want to upset the people that are presenting your image to the world.”

Following his announcement, users on social media also began suggesting actor Alec Baldwin take his place at the event.

Eddie Conrad: “Alex should attend as the alternate President.” Ronald Cox: “Lol! I bet he won’t attend after insulting the media, calling them fake news, barring them from briefs, and stating they are the “enemy of the people.” Maybe Alec Baldwin should make an appearance instead, that would be hilarious!”

#StuffTrumpIsAfraidOf - Another hashtag that became popular on Twitter, following his announcement. @johnpavlovitz: “Strong breezes. #stufftrumpisafraidof”

@hitmeister1: “#stufftrumpisafraidof - The people finding out what he’s hiding in his tax returns.”

@cassandra17lina: “#stufftrumpisafraidof #SallyYates being appointed as #SpecialProsecutor.”

@AggLE92: “That 45 will never be as cool as 44 #stufftrumpisafraidof”

@CherylUpNorth: “Justin. Cause...well...sigh :)

#stufftrumpisafraidof” @7NICKI7: “Anyone who has a reading level above a 4th grader. #thingstrumpisafraidof” @enfilmigult: “#thingstrumpisafraidof No. 586: that nobody likes or respects him. Nobody. Nobody at all.

@icerinkmomma: “#ThingsTrumpIsAfraidOf Pen Bombs carried by female reporters. #DumpTrump #trumpery”

@LizMarieGhost: “ #TrumpIsAfraidOf the law! #TrumpIsAfraidOf diversity. #TrumpIsAfraidOf women! #TrumpIsAfraidOf the First Amendment!”