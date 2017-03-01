Mobile
One student causes a Twitter storm in India

Gurmehar Kaur, a university student in India created a national controversy this week when she posted her thoughts on the student wing of the ruling political party - BJP. Twitter users were fired up on Tuesday reacting to the storm her comments created. But was it all just a political game?

  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

A tweet turns violent – A tweet by the daughter of an Indian soldier killed in the Kargil War in 1999 led to a backlash across India. Fiery debates on primetime television highlighted deepening divisions on political and communal lines, while college students brought university politics to the national agenda. People on Twitter made their stand on the issue loud and clear.

Indian celebrities, politicians and journalists have gotten involved in the Twitter battle.

@virendersehwag: “She has a right to express her views and anyone who threatens her with violence or rape is the lowest form of life.”

@Javedakhtarjadu: “If a hardly literate player or a wrestler troll a pacifist daughter of a martyr it’s understandable but what’s wrong with some educated folks?”

@abhijitmajumder: “So, a hardly literate player’s opinion has no value for Javed Akhtar. Now you know why Left-lib elite being shown door worldwide? #RamjasRow”

@kaushik_shalu: “Wow! For Gurmehar Kaur, it’s Freedom of Expression but when Sehwag and Yogeshwar share their views. It is termed as “ridiculing” #RamjasRow”

Other Twitter users made their voices heard, too.

@Pandit_Shail: “Kanhaiya, Hardik Patel, Gurmehar Kaur and many others become big names, who were nothing! Credit goes to - @ndtv #GurmeharKaur”

@ANI_news : “Those supporting #GurmeharKaur are pro-Pakistan, therefore such people should be thrown out of the country: Anil Vij, Haryana Minister”

@IndianChicdotIn: “@ANI_news I support her and still love my nation as it has nothing to do with India or patriotism.”

@Rajvikrm098765: “#GurmeharKaur a very clear and strong msg from @iSonamMahajan #IsupportIndia”

@Memeghnad: “Friendly Reminder: JNU controversy broke out around same time last year, right before the Budget session of Parliament. It’s Ramjas now.”

@AdityaMenon22: “To set record straight: ABVP louts attacked female activist in front of me. I intervened and was assaulted. If that’s partisan so be it #Ramjas”

@BahugunaSaket: “Communist brigade raised anti-India slogans yesterday at #Ramjas College of DU when Umar Khalid wasn’t allowed inside. Shame! #SaveDU”

@AnandhJose: “#StudentsAgainstABVP Attacking students and vandalising academic institutions has become the agenda of Sangh Parivar forces. #SaveDU”

@shankar_kys: “Thousand students protest at Delhi Police Headquarters against ABVP-Delhi Police. #FightBackDU #SaveDU #BanABVP”

— Compiled by Huda Tabrez/Community Web Editor

