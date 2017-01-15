Michelle Obama is the talk of social media

Goodbye, Michelle… As the Obamas prepare to leave the White House, the question over their legacy has become a trend on social media. For the First Lady of the United States (otherwise known as FLOTUS), Michelle Obama, the internet reflected on her work and her role as an inspirational figure.

Facebook

Individuals on Facebook shared their thoughts on Michelle’s legacy, with admirers stating she was a role model for women of colour and critics expressing disapproval of her programme which changed lunch school menus in hopes of promoting more nutritional foods.

Jodi Belshaw: “I’m a Canadian and I can only hope that one day we have someone in charge of our country who is as kind and inspiring as Michelle has been for the United States…”

Melinda Jones: “She is so smart, classy, strong, kind, and inspirational. ‘When they go low, we go high’ was not just a slogan. It is how she lives her life.”

Gilda Cain: “Michelle Obama’s legacy: Years of government waste in the form of food thrown away in schools. If a child didn’t eat the banana (for example) they were forced to put it on their tray (select meat, veggie, fruit), instead of putting it aside, it HAD to be thrown in the trash.”

Lindoria Felder: “Michelle Obama cracked the narrative that a beautiful woman with blond hair, blue eyes, and a size 4. Her sense of fashion, style and grace cannot be touched. Walks with the grace and poise that says ‘I’ve got a right to be here!’”

Heather Renea Middleton-Jenkins: “She is definitely a role model for black women; I mean women in general. It’s not Beyonce. There’s nothing like an educated, strong woman. I stress educated. She shows black is beautiful inside and out!”

Twitter

With the hashtag #MichelleLegacy, Tweeps shared what they will miss most about the first lady.

@tgreene319: “Michelle Obama served with grace, strength & dignity. She will be missed, but we are better for having her as FLOTUS. #MichelleLegacy

@AC360: “The critics and haters will long be forgotten. Michelle Obama will never be forgotten.”

@norawinsler: “Michelle Obama changed my life when she said that no boy is ever cute enough or interesting enough to take [me] away from my education”

@trillac_: “Most FLOTUS are accessories to the POTUS. Michelle Obama is one of the few that was equally as amazing as her husband.”

@NathanZed: “I’m really going to miss Michelle Obama. She sounds like all the women who ever believed in me whenever she speaks.”

@OGMarcusC: “Michelle Obama saw Barack as president before he believed it.”

@devonmikelle: “Michelle Obama is the kind of woman I aspire to be, so eloquent, poised, down to earth, intelligent, genuine, and empowered.”

@KaylinWinters2: “Michelle Obama’s legacy is of hope, health & love. Her soaring popularity made her the most approachable, America’s voice.”

@itsRamel: “She has lived a public life without sacrificing her privacy and authenticity. #MichelleLegacy”

@JB_3XDAD: “#MichelleLegacy She’s shown me, a white man, not only what my 3 kids should aspire to be, but how my wife and I should behave #madrespect”

@mike_johnsen: “Overspending on aides, trips, clothes… good for her, she does look like she invested in herself.”