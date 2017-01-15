Michelle Obama is the talk of social media

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Michelle Obama is the talk of social media

Social media users reflect on the FLOTUS’ achievements

Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

Goodbye, Michelle… As the Obamas prepare to leave the White House, the question over their legacy has become a trend on social media. For the First Lady of the United States (otherwise known as FLOTUS), Michelle Obama, the internet reflected on her work and her role as an inspirational figure.

 

Facebook

Individuals on Facebook shared their thoughts on Michelle’s legacy, with admirers stating she was a role model for women of colour and critics expressing disapproval of her programme which changed lunch school menus in hopes of promoting more nutritional foods.

Jodi Belshaw: “I’m a Canadian and I can only hope that one day we have someone in charge of our country who is as kind and inspiring as Michelle has been for the United States…”

Melinda Jones: “She is so smart, classy, strong, kind, and inspirational. ‘When they go low, we go high’ was not just a slogan. It is how she lives her life.”

Gilda Cain: “Michelle Obama’s legacy: Years of government waste in the form of food thrown away in schools. If a child didn’t eat the banana (for example) they were forced to put it on their tray (select meat, veggie, fruit), instead of putting it aside, it HAD to be thrown in the trash.”

Lindoria Felder: “Michelle Obama cracked the narrative that a beautiful woman with blond hair, blue eyes, and a size 4. Her sense of fashion, style and grace cannot be touched. Walks with the grace and poise that says ‘I’ve got a right to be here!’”

Heather Renea Middleton-Jenkins: “She is definitely a role model for black women; I mean women in general. It’s not Beyonce. There’s nothing like an educated, strong woman. I stress educated. She shows black is beautiful inside and out!”

 

Twitter

With the hashtag #MichelleLegacy, Tweeps shared what they will miss most about the first lady.

@tgreene319: “Michelle Obama served with grace, strength & dignity. She will be missed, but we are better for having her as FLOTUS. #MichelleLegacy

@AC360: “The critics and haters will long be forgotten. Michelle Obama will never be forgotten.”

@norawinsler: “Michelle Obama changed my life when she said that no boy is ever cute enough or interesting enough to take [me] away from my education”

@trillac_: “Most FLOTUS are accessories to the POTUS. Michelle Obama is one of the few that was equally as amazing as her husband.”

@NathanZed: “I’m really going to miss Michelle Obama. She sounds like all the women who ever believed in me whenever she speaks.”

@OGMarcusC: “Michelle Obama saw Barack as president before he believed it.”

@devonmikelle: “Michelle Obama is the kind of woman I aspire to be, so eloquent, poised, down to earth, intelligent, genuine, and empowered.”

@KaylinWinters2: “Michelle Obama’s legacy is of hope, health & love. Her soaring popularity made her the most approachable, America’s voice.”

@itsRamel: “She has lived a public life without sacrificing her privacy and authenticity. #MichelleLegacy”

@JB_3XDAD: “#MichelleLegacy She’s shown me, a white man, not only what my 3 kids should aspire to be, but how my wife and I should behave #madrespect”

@mike_johnsen: “Overspending on aides, trips, clothes… good for her, she does look like she invested in herself.”

More from Your View

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Facebook
follow this tag on MGNFacebook
Michelle Obama
follow this tag on MGNMichelle Obama
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsYour SayYour View

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Facebook
follow this tag on MGN
Michelle Obama
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Your View

Campaign to gain weight goes viral
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Turkey catches New Year attack suspect

Turkey catches New Year attack suspect

Prosecutors seek arrest of Samsung heir

Prosecutors seek arrest of Samsung heir