Life of a stutterer

More than 70 million people worldwide stutter, which is about one per cent of the global population. According to stutteringhelp.org, there are four factors most likely to contribute to the development of stuttering: genetics, child development, neurophysiology (recent neurological research has shown that people who stutter process speech and language slightly differently than those who do not stutter), and family dynamics (high expectations and fast-paced lifestyles can contribute to stuttering).

Here are some posts on social media, creating #StutteringAwareness

Niki Amos: “#stutteringiscool. I have embraced my stutter even more every day.”

Grant Meredith: “If you are serious about stuttering then, Stuttering is Cool, by Daniele Rossi is a great read and guide. Great for all audiences due to its simple messages, strategies and welcoming approach.

@StutterNoMore: “#Stuttering is sometimes popularly seen as a symptom of anxiety, but there is actually no direct correlation in that direction.”

@Kumikiarata: “I hate being shy. My stuttering is so bad I’d rather shut the door on the world and draw. #shygirlproblems #istutter #drawing”

@LtTheKidShinobi: “ #IStutter”

@Texgrl_Chevy12: “Shared this on my instagram . I thought I’d share it here as well. #iStutter”

@JacquelynJoyce: “Be you, and all will be fine. #stutter #istutter #proudstutterer #inspired #eloquent #sincerity #sincere.”

@Wreck_City: “I have a deep fear of standing in front of a class and presenting... #IStutter #Scared” @crazyhozay: “Stuttering has made me the person that I am today. Never be afraid to speak up. Stay Positive! #istutter #project”

@rub3n_roxx: “That moment when I’m making a call and I have to explain that I stutter, while stuttering. #IStutter”

@richey_ian: “#TweetYourFlaw I hate talking in front of big crowds or classmate #istutter”

@lindseymerri: “Public speaking is not my thing #soclammy #istutter”

@StutterLoudly: “#Stuttering #stutteringawareness #stammering #stammeringawareness” Stuttering Foundation: “Legendary actor James Earl Jones turned 86 this week! The iconic voice behind Star Wars’ Darth Vader didn’t let stuttering stand in his way, despite knowing his stutter would never be gone for good: ‘I don’t say I was ‘cured’. I just work with it’.”

Lisa Rowe-Woltman: “My daughter is 13 and stutters. As you can imagine it has not been easy for her. Girls are so mean as it is and then to add this to the mix... but it always makes her smile, ever since she was little to know that Darth Vader stutters too! The older she gets the more respect she has for the man that plays such an iconic role... a hero in my daughter’s eyes.”

Amber Mattox Pickett: “This is so hard. I have a horrible stutter. I’m a single mom and it takes everything I have to get through each day. I hate that I stutter. I have been a data transcriber for 17 years and my job is outsourcing. The only jobs available they will offer is in a call center. How am I going to do that? I had some arrogant jerk today point out - I must be up to no good because I was stuttering. He broadcasted it to everyone nearby. I ignore it but it eats me inside. People just don’t understand and laugh and write me off as being stupid or don’t know the answer. I can’t afford speech therapy nor have the time for it. I just hate it.”