Let’s change with the change

There were many flaws in the current assessment system. This will benefit students

Gulf News
 

The recent reports from the reputed Examination Board of India, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), on putting an end to the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) system demand a drastic change in the teaching-learning styles in Indian schools. A systematic and planned approach is very much required in the educational system in coping up with the new pattern.

As per the new pattern, which is to re-instate the previous style of examinations of the CBSE, students are required to study the whole year’s portions for an end-of-year examination to decide 80 per cent of their overall scores. There is 10 per cent based on the school-based examinations conducted twice a year, five per cent for the projects, laboratory work and the remaining five per cent for class work. Thus, in addition to being prepared for the final examinations, it is also important to maintain daily work in the class well. This will keep the tempo of studies among the students.

The sole purpose of the CCE was to keep our students calm and comfortable in their studies through Formative and Summative Assessments. However, there were lots of flaws in the execution of the same. Further, the semester system in the year for grades nine and 10 made the load for the final examinations less and many students found it difficult in grades 11 and 12, as they were not ready with the proper study habits to take up the load in these grades. In that view, the board has brought a welcome change to make our students ready to take up their studies in higher grades with the appropriate attitude.

My appeal to every stakeholder in the educational system, including the pillars such as the students, parents and teachers, is to rise to the new pattern in time, so as to make an adequate positive impact in the system for the ultimate benefit of the students following the curriculum.

Let’s all be prepared to welcome the changes.

- The reader is a headmaster at a school based in Sharjah.

