Giving is the key to life’s success

It’s important for young people to understand how they can help others by giving and donating

Gulf News
 

There are many ways to take part in the Year of Giving that was initiated by His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. I find a lot of happiness in donating so many things and I want to share my experience with other children.

I got plenty of opportunities to take part in many events such as donating food items, medicine, school books, story books, toys and clothes. I had so many story books that I had finished reading, so I thought of sharing it with those in need. As my books were in good condition, I gave nearly 35 books to Al Mankhool Public Library in Dubai. Along with story books, I donated magazines, novels and guides to Ajman’s Human Appeal International. I donated nearly 75 books. Many people can share the knowledge. For years we store books in one corner that are never to be used again. Instead we can donate some of those books to the needy.

As children grow fast, the clothes that no longer fit can be donated, as long as they are in good condition, to the donation boxes. Many children in the world don’t have proper clothes and there are plenty of charity boxes that are kept all over the city.

I am glad we even have the chance to donate medicines to the UAE Red Crescent. As we can see there are a lot of pharmacies, clinics and hospitals around us. On the other hand, so many people are dying due to a lack of medication. I had an opportunity to even donate 18 inches of my hair to Friends of Cancer Patients in Sharjah through the Protect Your Mom Organisation.

After doing these types of small things, we can be happy. As children, we can do our best to contribute in all possible ways. I urge everyone, especially children, to start donating and giving and feel the difference. It is not necessary to contribute money or any big things. Donating small things, too, gives a lot of happiness. Parents please encourage your children to participate in all events.

- The reader is a student based in Sharjah.

