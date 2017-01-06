Expecting a surprise around the corner

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Expecting a surprise around the corner

Reader photographers capture ‘Street art’ for the Facebook Picture Competition theme in December 2016

  • Marian Goña has been an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) in Dubai for almost three years and took this photograpImage Credit: Marian Goña
  • Jackson P. Ainikkal took this photograph at Creek Park, Dubai. He said: ‘A photograph has picked up a fact of Image Credit: Jackson P. Ainikkal
  • Syed Jafar Rizvi captured this image at Deira Fish Market, in Dubai. He said: ‘This artwork depicts the heritaImage Credit: Syed Jafar Rizvi
  • At City Walk, Dubai, Arfath Panissery took this photograph. He said: ‘This is one of the most beautiful locatiImage Credit: Arfath Panissery
Gulf News
 

Dubai

Long fingers work hard at weaving a fishing net, while next door, young Emirati boys play with a wheel and a stick.

These are glimpses of life from the UAE, but now, you can view them on residential buildings in Satwa, Dubai!

When walking along 2nd of December Street, it’s not unusual to see the facades of buildings transformed into open-air art galleries. Under the Dubai Street Museum art initiative, citywide plans are underway to create artwork across various areas.

Currently, local and international artists have altered the face of 16 buildings in 2nd of December Street, with murals of traditional calligraphy, images of rulers, and icons that have cultural significance. But over the next five years, you can expect to see interesting street art in different areas of the city – perhaps even in your own neighbourhood!

Public art has been around since practically the dawn of time – the earliest evidence of human creativity is in cave paintings, like the ones in Lascaux, France, which date back to the Stone Age.

As time progressed, people have used public art to rebel against the establishment, assert authority, or just leave their mark.

During the Second World War, the phrase ‘Kilroy was here’, usually accompanied by a drawing of a bald figure with a big nose, began appearing wherever US servicemen were stationed. In France, in 1981, Blek le Rat, considered to be the father of modern stencil art, demonstrated the ‘democratisation of art’ – as he called it – through a blend of dark humour and political commentary. His work has inspired scores of artists, including UK-based street artist Banksy.

We asked reader photographers to share their best pictures of street art from around the world.

December’s photography competition was opened up to our Facebook readers, and they selected the top five winners, by liking the picture that they found best captured the theme. Here, we present the top five winners.

Editor’s note: If you would like to participate, log on to Gulf News’ Facebook page and send in your submission for January’s Facebook Reader Picture Competition.

RDS_170107 YT Winner First Marian Goña

Marian Goña has been an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) in Dubai for almost three years and took this photograph at City Walk, Dubai. She said: ‘Should I give up or just keep chasing pavement?’

Her picture won the competition, with 761 votes on Facebook.

RDS_170107 YT Winner Second Syed Jafar Rizvi

Syed Jafar Rizvi captured this image at Deira Fish Market, in Dubai. He said: ‘This artwork depicts the heritage of UAE fishermen.’

His picture garnered 440 likes on Facebook.

RDS_170107 YT Winner Third Arfath Panissery

At City Walk, Dubai, Arfath Panissery took this photograph. He said: ‘This is one of the most beautiful locations in Dubai. There are many artworks here, but I like this one more than any other.’

His picture received 265 likes on Facebook.

RDS_170107 YT Winner Fourth Jackson P. Ainikkal

Jackson P. Ainikkal took this photograph at Creek Park, Dubai. He said: ‘A photograph has picked up a fact of life, and that fact will live forever.’

His picture received 151 likes on Facebook.

RDS_170107 YT Winner Fifth Mohammad Esmail Mughal

This colourful mural caught Mohammad Esmail Mughal’s attention in Karachi, Pakistan.

His photograph received 136 votes on Facebook.

More from Your View

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Satwa
follow this tag on MGNSatwa
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Facebook
follow this tag on MGNFacebook
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance

filed under

GulfNewsYour SayYour View

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Satwa
follow this tag on MGN
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Your View

Meryl Streep takes on Trump at Golden Globes
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car