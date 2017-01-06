Expecting a surprise around the corner

At City Walk, Dubai, Arfath Panissery took this photograph. He said: ‘This is one of the most beautiful locati

Long fingers work hard at weaving a fishing net, while next door, young Emirati boys play with a wheel and a stick.

These are glimpses of life from the UAE, but now, you can view them on residential buildings in Satwa, Dubai!

When walking along 2nd of December Street, it’s not unusual to see the facades of buildings transformed into open-air art galleries. Under the Dubai Street Museum art initiative, citywide plans are underway to create artwork across various areas.

Currently, local and international artists have altered the face of 16 buildings in 2nd of December Street, with murals of traditional calligraphy, images of rulers, and icons that have cultural significance. But over the next five years, you can expect to see interesting street art in different areas of the city – perhaps even in your own neighbourhood!

Public art has been around since practically the dawn of time – the earliest evidence of human creativity is in cave paintings, like the ones in Lascaux, France, which date back to the Stone Age.

As time progressed, people have used public art to rebel against the establishment, assert authority, or just leave their mark.

During the Second World War, the phrase ‘Kilroy was here’, usually accompanied by a drawing of a bald figure with a big nose, began appearing wherever US servicemen were stationed. In France, in 1981, Blek le Rat, considered to be the father of modern stencil art, demonstrated the ‘democratisation of art’ – as he called it – through a blend of dark humour and political commentary. His work has inspired scores of artists, including UK-based street artist Banksy.

We asked reader photographers to share their best pictures of street art from around the world.

December’s photography competition was opened up to our Facebook readers, and they selected the top five winners, by liking the picture that they found best captured the theme. Here, we present the top five winners.

Marian Goña has been an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) in Dubai for almost three years and took this photograph at City Walk, Dubai. She said: ‘Should I give up or just keep chasing pavement?’

Her picture won the competition, with 761 votes on Facebook.

Syed Jafar Rizvi captured this image at Deira Fish Market, in Dubai. He said: ‘This artwork depicts the heritage of UAE fishermen.’

His picture garnered 440 likes on Facebook.

At City Walk, Dubai, Arfath Panissery took this photograph. He said: ‘This is one of the most beautiful locations in Dubai. There are many artworks here, but I like this one more than any other.’

His picture received 265 likes on Facebook.

Jackson P. Ainikkal took this photograph at Creek Park, Dubai. He said: ‘A photograph has picked up a fact of life, and that fact will live forever.’

His picture received 151 likes on Facebook.

This colourful mural caught Mohammad Esmail Mughal’s attention in Karachi, Pakistan.

His photograph received 136 votes on Facebook.