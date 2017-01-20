Mobile
Don’t be afraid of a paradigm shift

Reader photographers are selected for their best photographs published in December, 2016

  • Abdul KareemImage Credit: Supplied
  • Abdul Kareem's photograph of the supermoon put its size into context, by showing the silhouette of construImage Credit: Supplied
  • Gaanesh Prasad's winning photograph was shot at the beach near Burj Al Arab in Dubai.Image Credit: Gaanesh Prasad
  • Gaanesh PrasadImage Credit: Supplied
  • Mohammad Arshan ShahidImage Credit: Supplied
Gulf News
 

Dubai

Two people could take a photograph of the same object, and come up with entirely different results. The key difference, lies in perspective.

Perspective refers to the relationship of objects within an image — the space between them, their relative size, their placement within the frame.

According to a guide by veteran National Geographic photographers, Cary Wolinsky and Bob Caputo, elements like scale and depth of field are vital for conveying how big or small an object is, and what point you are trying to make.

Caputo wrote: “Whenever you’re shooting a landscape, a monument, an insect, or a jewel — anything that you want to convey the impressive size of (whether it’s impressively big or small) — look around your frame carefully. Does it include something that will give viewers an indication of scale? If not, move around until it does or find some other way to work in a recognisable element. Not arbitrarily — it needs to work with the tone and composition of your photograph.”

Most people intuitively try to bring in a new perspective in their photographs. It’s why you would often see tourists pretending to push the Leaning Tower of Pisa in Italy, or cup their palm to hold the sun at the beach.

Forced perspective relies on the purposeful, strategic placement of an object in such a manner that it appears farther, closer, larger, or smaller than it is in reality. It doesn’t always mean the picture will turn out to be professional or fantastic – but with a slight shift in perspective, you can have a lot of fun with your photograph!

We asked Gulf News’ twitter followers to pick their favourite reader photograph as part of December 2016’s Reader Picture Competition. Of the three pictures in the editors’ shortlist, they retweeted the picture they liked best. The pictures were ranked based on the highest number of retweets. Here, we present the winners.

Editor’s note: Do you want to participate in our monthly Reader Picture Competition? Send us your best photographs, with captions, at readers@gulfnews.com.

FIRST PLACE

Abdul Kareem is a university student, based in Dubai.

His photograph of the supermoon put its size into context, by showing the silhouette of construction workers. Abdul Kareem said: “With so many events taking place around the world at different times and locations, this was one supernatural event that was visible to anyone – from any corner of the planet.”

Twitter users declared him the winner, with 36 retweets and 39 likes.

SECOND PLACE

Gaanesh Prasad is a project director, based in Dubai.

His winning photograph was shot at the beach near Burj Al Arab in Dubai. He said: “This picture is my favourite from the ones I clicked in 2016, and will always remain so, as it illustrates the interaction of Nature and human beings in an urban environment.’

His picture garnered 18 retweets and 30 likes on twitter.

THIRD PLACE

Mohammad Arshan Shahid is a grade 12 student, based in Al Ain.

He captured his winning image at a driving school in Al Ain, and said: “I took this picture from the waiting area outside the driving school. I noticed this surreal moment and captured it instantly.”

Shahid’s picture received nine retweets and nine likes on twitter.

