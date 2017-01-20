Mobile
Did you watch Trump’s inauguration?

Protests ahead of Trump’s inaugural swearing-in Ceremony

Gulf News
 

On Friday morning in the US, Donald Trump swore-in as the 45th President of the United States. Live streams of the Swearing-In were available online through YouTube, Twitter and Facebook and all major US news networks.

On Thursday evening, just hours before the inauguration, thousands of protesters demonstrated against US President, Donald Trump in downtown Washington.

Anti-Trump protestors in London dropped ‘Bridges Not Walls’ banners on every major bridge, including Tower Bridge, London Bridge and Waterloo Bridge. The protests are collaborative projects from feminist, environmental, civil rights and anti-racist groups.

Ahead of the ceremony, we asked Gulf News readers, if they will be watching Donald Trump’s inauguration? A majority 72 per cent voted ‘no’.

Did you watch Trump’s inauguration? Share your thoughts on readers@gulfnews.com

- By Evangeline Elsa/ Community Solutions Editor

