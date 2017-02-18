Celebrating the human body’s imperfections

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Celebrating the human body’s imperfections

The influence of advertisements and social media stars is having adverse effects on youth

Image Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Shot of an attractive young woman asking her friend for advice on what to wear
Gulf News
 

Millennials today are growing up surrounded by magazine images, YouTube videos, social media tutorials, how-to movies and television shows displaying the beautiful bodies and faces of influencers. The question being asked is: How can we be content with what we look like if this is what we see around us every day? In today’s society, stepping into any place and it’s hard not seeing this blasted on billboards, advertisements, public transport or painted on walls as graffiti.

Teenagers worry about their appearance and flaws and with easy access to make-up, it has become easier to make yourself look different. Last year, there was a campaign that saw women hitting back at those who shame them for wearing make-up by posting beautiful selfies with just half of their face covered in cosmetics.

This movement was inspired by a video called ‘The Power of Make-Up!’, which was created by 21-year-old YouTube make-up guru Nikkie de Jager. Her channel called Nikkie Tutorials has over six million followers today. The campaign was all about going from your natural beauty to a caked on, over exaggerated version of yourself. This is a trend that escalated in the minds of teenagers all over the world and began a trend of “online bullying” to the extreme.

As a teenager with an abundance of tutorials available on social media like Huda Beauty and Jeffery Star, the influence is undeniable. This has not influenced me as much as it has influenced my friends. I know some girls that would get up a few hours earlier just to do their eyebrows, as well as enhancing their lips and cheeks.

In a world like this where teenagers idolise social media influencers, movie stars and unrealistic magazine photos, we have changed our perceptions of beauty to such an extent that when a woman wears no make-up, people ask if the person is ill.

These unreal expectations seep into children’s minds and the cycle of having the ‘right body size’ or even a common comment from mothers, “don’t eat that, it will make you fat”, will stay with them forever.

In today’s world of fast technology that enables powerful imagery and social media immediacy, the million dollar question is: How on Earth do we change what is happening to the young generation of today?

- The reader is a student based in Dubai.

More from Your View

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsYour SayYour View

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Your View

Standing up against Trump
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring