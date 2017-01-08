Waste management is our social responsibility

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Waste management is our social responsibility

Reader is bothered by people who are too lazy to dispose trash properly

Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

Dubai

I feel terrible about how many of us never care about the environment and the city’s cleanliness. On the other hand, I regularly watch the Dubai Municipality workers clean the roads and parks around the emirate.

I used to go Al Qusais park, to play basketball and tennis. Most of the times, I would see a lot of waste paper, empty soft drink bottles and other waste left next to the trees. A few days ago, I counted five dustbins around the park at approximately every 50 metres, but despite that the public who use the park facilities do not use these dustbins, which are kept in order to ensure a clean environment, and throw trash wherever they like. This attitude is the major cause of polluting the environment.

I once came across a soft drink bottle lying next to a tree when the dustbin was just a few steps away. But, the person who used the bottle did not want to take the strain of disposing it properly. You may wonder how one bottle makes a difference, but if everyone thought the same way then there would be no difference between a junkyard and a residential area.

I have noticed the municipal cleaner working at even 1am. But, if we as the public do not cooperate with them, how can we maintain a clean environment? I request everyone to do their part to ensure a clean and safe environment.

 

— The reader is a student based in Dubai.

 

Be a community reporters. Send us your videos and pictures at readers@gulfnews.com

 

FACTBOX

According to a Gulf News report published on March 24, 2016, littering or dumping waste in an area will result in the municipality inspectors imposing a fine of Dh500. The Dubai Municipality is said to spend over Dh50 million annually on the maintenance of public parks, according to a Gulf News report published in November 2013. The municipality has placed ashtrays and waste bins every 50 to 100 metres in the busy central business district areas.

More from Your Reports

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsYour SayYour Reports

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Your Reports

Parents need to be more attentive, say readers
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

How to get a job in UAE without leaving home

How to get a job in UAE without leaving home

Watch: Where your bags go after check-in

Watch: Where your bags go after check-in