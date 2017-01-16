Give all people their ‘critical distance’

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Give all people their ‘critical distance’

Although all people need their space, it’s also important to know how to cope with those too close

  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

Dubai

Don’t assume that someone might be okay with getting their personal space invaded. There are many variables to take into consideration and, according to psychology professionals, this changes not only from gender and culture, but also from your social life and professional life.

According to Dr Roghy McCarthy, a psychologist and a British expatriate who has been living in Dubai for 18 years, these boundaries are something that most people need even though women tend to be more conscious of space than men.

McCarthy said: “Women are complaining because we need our space. We call this our ‘critical distance’. We need around one meter to feel comfortable.”

With friends, this space is equally important. Just because you are close with your friends, it doesn’t mean it’s necessary to be physically close. McCarthy said: “Being friends doesn’t mean you need to stick to together.”

To cope with people getting in your critical distance, it’s a matter of accepting the situations we are in. She said: “We have to get used to desensitisation and accept that things won’t always go our way. It’s part of being human beings.”

According to UK-based Mahria Qayyum, a senior assistant in learning and development with a background in psychology, in the workplace people need to be considerate, especially in multicultural UAE.

Qayyum said: “Women [living in a conservative] culture inherently have to think about their level of interaction, their status, reputation and image.”

Men, on the other hand, are inherently more open, according to Qayyum. She said: “When they are interacting with another man, they know to keep a certain amount of space. In the UAE, especially, as people are coming from different cultures, many men will actively try to give women their distance.”

Dealing with people getting in your space in the workplace can be challenging. Qayyum said: “First decide whether it’s something you can accept, then you can proceed with methods of coping. … If [you don’t like it], you have to feel out how to be professional in letting the person know you’re not comfortable. You want to remain professional, but not rude.”

Qayyum ultimately says that you should always voice your concerns because people don’t know how you feel and people will assume you’re okay with their proximity.

More from Your Reports

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsYour SayYour Reports

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Your Reports

Stop the space invaders!
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon