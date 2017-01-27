Mobile
Rescued from abandoned villa, kittens look for home

The pair will be better if they stayed together

  • Kremena IvanovaAsoka (left) and Sophie Ray: While Sophie Rey is the more confident of the two and by far the Image Credit: Kremena Ivanova
Gulf News
 

Dubai

There were two kittens living in the garden of an abandoned villa in Dubai. The whole compound was scheduled for demolition and the kittens needed to be rescued. To make things worse, one of them had a really bad eye that needed attending to.

This is when 38 Smiles, a Dubai-based animal rescue group, rescued the kittens and provided the veterinary care that they both needed and helped them find foster homes. Introducing Sophie Rey and Asoka, who were named by their foster brother Laith.

Anisa, the foster mum, talks about the pair and the whole experience of being a foster home for two scared, little kittens.

She said: “When these two lovely, little felines arrived on our doorstep, they were both extremely nervous and timid. They were born on the streets and not used to human company. Over the past two months, with a lot of care and patience, they have come out of their shells to the point where they will stick their noses into almost anything.”

Sophie Rey is the most confident of the two and by far the most sensible, whilst Asoka is the more playful and really loves a fuss. Asoka can still be easily startled, but with a calm approach she is an extremely affectionate cat.

Anisa said: “In the morning, they greet us by rubbing up against our legs and with loud purring. They love to play together and will happily chase a mouse on a string for ages. Both girls are very chatty and always have something to say to one another. It has been a very rewarding challenge to foster Sophie Rey and Asoka but they are now ready to move to their forever home.”

Ideally, they will be better if they stayed together, as they find a lot of comfort and happiness in each other’s company. If you are interested in adopting Sophie Rey and Asoka, please get in touch with 38 Smiles through email on info@38smiles.com.

— The reader is the founder of 38 Smiles and is based in Dubai.

