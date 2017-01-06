Mobile
Looking for a home to call his own

Dog’s foster family is leaving and so he needs a new home

Image Credit: Supplied
Penny OubreBenji has been waiting very patiently to be able to give his unconditional love and loyalty to a family that he can call his own.
Gulf News
 

Meet Benji. He is a cheeky nine-month-old Saluki mix pup. He loves to snuggle up with people on the sofa and give his human friends plenty of kisses. His favourite pastime is to play with a tennis ball. It would be ideal if he was adopted by a family that lives in a home with a garden or even in a big apartment, because he would need the space to run around and play.

He is a dog that my daughter has been fostering for the Dubai-based Sniff animal rescue group. But, unfortunately, she is going away soon and cannot foster him for much longer or take him along. She says that he loves food and is a growing boy and will need the attention from his foster or forever family.

At night, he loves to sleep in his comfortable pillow bed, which has been placed inside a crate and he wakes up in the morning ready to go for a walk with his family members.

He knows basic commands, like ‘sit’, but he would need to be taught the rest. He is a fast learner and very attentive. He is also very good with other dogs and loves to say ‘hello’ to them on his walks.

He has been waiting very patiently to be able to give his unconditional love and loyalty to a family that he can call his own. Trust me, he will love you forever.

Benji is neutered, dewormed and vaccinated. Anyone want to adopt this gorgeous boy and give him the home he so deserves? If you are interested, you can get more information about him by getting in touch with Sniff through a private message on their Facebook Page or email his current foster family on stephaniemukherjee@gmail.com.

— The reader is based in Dubai.

Dubai
Facebook
