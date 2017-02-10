Helping strays for over a decade

Photo creditPhoto Caption leadPhoto caption Aceariant exerupt aepero doluptation cus et eius doluptate vel id que si omnimus

I would like to share a lovely story of a clinic helping strays in Dubai for the past 12 years. I came across Al Barsha Veterinary Clinic (ABVC) many years ago, after encountering a sad case of a Husky with a terrible skin condition, who was hit by a car and abandoned at the clinic. They didn’t hesitate to help. Within a few days, the bill was covered, the dog had been treated and was on his way to a speedy recovery. A new home was also found and the dog had an incredibly happy ending.

Since then, I have worked with them on many more cases. As someone running an animal welfare group, The Animal Project, I have never encountered discouragement from the clinic, those animals that needed to be saved were saved and those in terrible condition were humanely euthanised.

Dr Ellen Kruijning was the pioneer who implemented such a wonderful project through ABVC, launching an effective trap-neuter-return (TNR) campaign every year. We have managed to sterilise thousands of cats with the help of the clinic, find homes for unwanted animals and have treated hundreds of animals at extremely discounted rates.

Dr Kruijning, the owner of ABVC, said: “As a vet, I felt that by giving back to society, I was able to do something good, related to my profession. We started helping stray cats because in the first year of the clinic, we received so many terribly sick kittens. That’s when I decided it was time to start a TNR project as a way for strays to not give birth to more sick kittens.”

Over the years, this project has made a difference. The clinic still gets kittens, but the number has reduced. What I want to highlight is the fact that being an ordinary, profit-making business has not stopped them from diverting thousands of dirhams yearly to help with community issues related to stray animals.

In 2016, along with The Animal Project, the sponsored amount for the TNR campaign, rescues, treatment and food donations was over Dh393,000. In February 2016 alone, which is when we host an annual TNR campaign, 300 cats were neutered and there will be more throughout the year.

Dr Kruijning said: “This year, we’ll be capturing 10 cats and four dogs in a week. I’d like to believe that what we do makes some difference. It’s wonderful to see people who are busy doing so much for animals. The problem though, is money. People can help by bringing in animals that are in obvious need of help. They could ensure all animals in their neighbourhood or their own pets are neutered or sterilised. It may seem easy for people to buy a bag of cat food and feed the strays, But, when you feed them, they become more fertile. Make sure you aren’t creating a problem and call someone who can help.”

We would love to see more companies rolling up their sleeves, and as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) in the Year of Giving, selecting a devoted community issue and supporting it on a regular basis. Your actions can change someone else’s life.

The reader is the founder of The Animal Project based in Dubai.