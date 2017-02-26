UK citizens continue to protest Trump

When it comes to appeasing their friends, most politicians choose not to pay attention to their own people. They would rather compromise their own principles and convictions, and side with the bully instead. This was the case with former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair who acted as an obedient pet to former US President George Bush Jr. in the Iraq War. The uproar from massive protests at the time, fell on deaf ears.

I really hope current UK Prime Minister Theresa May will act differently in the wake of the growing concerns, protests and opposition to US President Donald Trump’s anticipated visit.

I hope she will not act as another submissive pet at the feet of its master. I hope she will demonstrate true qualities of leadership by listening to the majority of concerned British citizens who view the new US President as a racist, a bigot and a bully.

May has a choice to make. Either act as her predecessor Blair, whom history remembers with shame, or act honourably by not ignoring the concerns of her country’s citizens.

From Mr Abu Bakr N. Kasim

Toronto, Canada

Only 18 months for murder?

This sentence is a joke (‘Israeli soldier gets ‘farce’ 18 month sentence for killing Palestinian’, Gulf News, February 22). They should have allowed him to walk free, rather than stage a drama to award him with just 18 months in jail, for killing a defenseless, innocent person who had his whole life ahead of him. The panel of judges, and the friends and family of this soldier must be ashamed of themselves for supporting this evil and for giving him such lenient punishment for murdering someone. He deserves at least a decade behind bars.

From Ms Fatima Suhail

Ajman

Facebook comment

Shameful

The Palestinian was lying on the ground? This is not courage, it’s murder! The Israeli soldier is a criminal. If it had been a Palestinian who had killed an Israeli, who was on the ground, he would have been in jail for life! This man is not a real soldier. Israelis should be ashamed of themselves. This is not democracy.

From Mr Trefy Rousain

UAE

Facebook comment

Political motives

The most annoying thing about France’s presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is that she was told ahead of time that she would be expected to wear a headscarf (‘France’s Le Pen refuses headscarf to meet Lebanon’s mufti’, Gulf News, February 22). She still went with the sole purpose of putting on a show of disobedience for her political agenda!

Now, she’s being looked at as a hero who defied the ‘oppression of women’! She says that immigrants should adapt to French culture, when in France. So, why can’t she practise tolerance and respect other people’s religions and cultures when visiting a different country? It’s just a headscarf, not a full face veil. I don’t see anything wrong with it!

From Ms Cassandra Sandra

UAE

Facebook comment

Lower your gaze

I don’t know who this woman is, but you can’t really force anyone to do something. I’ll tell you an incident I read about Prophet Mohammad [PBUH]. He was heading with his companion somewhere, and on the way, the companion saw a woman without any such covering. Because his companion was staring, the Prophet [PBUH] told him to lower his gaze, simple as that. God knows the best.

From Mr Zayn

Dubai

Facebook comment

Attention seeker

When going to church, women in the West dress modestly as a sign of respect. Not wearing a scarf and showing off about it in front of the media is just a ploy to gain attention!

From Ms Nadia Wajid Samad

UAE

Facebook comment

Matter of choice

Why does she have to cover her hair? You can’t force someone to dress against his or her own will because of religion. It should be a matter of choice.

From Mr Manfred Anwanda

UAE

Facebook comment

Hypocritical

Then why are some women in France being forced not to cover their hair? Why are they not allowed to practise their religion? This just seems hypocritical!

From Mr Muez Khan

Lahore, Pakistan

Facebook comment

Not an issue

I think the covering of a woman has more to do with her own choice and to be known to the outside world as a Muslim person. It shouldn’t be a big issue. Those involved could have lowered their eyes or dealt with her in the matters she came to them for. No need to ask someone to cover just for political benefit. Islamic sharia is for Muslims only. Non-Muslims shouldn’t be forced into it.

From Mr Hamaid Khan

UAE

Facebook comment

A strong leader

I agree 100 per cent that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a strong leader (‘Forebodings of a ‘super Prime Minister’, Gulf News, February 22). His selfless dedication towards the development of India, and his actions have been sincere. The world knows the man, but I feel the Gandhi family ruined the country.

From Mr Trilochan Adhikari

UAE

Facebook comment

Can’t compare leaders

With due respect to the late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, my views are that she was a member of the Nehru family. Modi has no political family background or support. There’s no comparison and both are great.

From Mr Jagdish Uttwani

UAE

Facebook comment

An aggressive stance

I think he is the most aggressive Prime Minister we’ve had, towards other religions, especially towards Muslims. He has nothing for other religions.

From Mr Kalmat Ullah

Dubai

Facebook comment

Helping the mentally vulnerable

In an age where speed is one of the main requirements for an individual’s ability, stress can also be a cause or factor for mental illness. Every individual goes through a period of mental exhaustion. Compared to previous generations, such health issues are regarded with a certain openness today. More people are aware of incidents that may take place due to giving into depression, anxiety and paranoia. Even with the open mindedness promoted, people suffer from rejection or isolation.

When one is vulnerable to quite an extent, naturally they would seek help. So, what exactly is the right way to deal with them? If you can’t offer direct help or suggestions, guidance to the right source of help is appreciated. Showing affection can help ward off loneliness. Sharing personal views on solutions or just personal troubles create trust between each other.

Family support and encouragement is the most required, as lack of it may cause the person to avoid seeking help. The bottomline is, ignoring cries for help is a sin. Anyone can be prone to falling into the inescapable void of mental illness. You never know where depression lives, but if it’s noticeable, immediate help can be a life-saver.

From Ms Rebecca Veigas

Dubai

Editor’s note: Is there a news report that you feel strongly about? Something that has to be addressed in the community and requires resolution? Email us on readers@gulfnews.com. You can also post a comment on our Facebook page or tweet to us @GNReaders.