Our disregard for Nature: Will we ever learn?

I have read many community reports regarding Al Qudra Lake. My family and I are Nature lovers and we used to visit the lake frequently, simply to enjoy Nature’s marvels, as it is a place where the sky, water, desert and the birds meet. It was such a treat for the family. Our visit simply involved spending time admiring the beauty of Nature and taking photographs of the birds without disturbing them or making them aware of our presence (mostly in camouflage clothing).

I then had a baby, and stopped visiting the lake. After I expressed my desire to go there again recently, we travelled to Al Qudra. I was amazed that I didn’t see any migratory flamingos present and was shocked to see all the birds so alert. They were disturbed by the number of cars parked at the edge of the lake, with dogs chasing birds, children throwing food/plastic into the lake, and people using wood-fire barbeques, with smoke rising close to the lake. It was such a sad sight.

I was so proud of this place and always appreciated the fact that residents in Dubai had such lovely manmade lakes in the desert, where birds choose to migrate and display their beauty. The smoke of the barbeque near the water can be alarming for any wild animal. The way people are littering, with no respect for the lake or concern for the birds, is so disappointing, especially when there is a signboard warning people of a fine.

If visitors to the lake continue treating this area the same way, I feel we will no longer see migratory birds gracing the lake. I hope we can bring about a change.

From Ms Nithya

Dubai

Full name withheld on request

Support women

What kind of upbringing are we giving young women, to make them feel so vulnerable that they think they have no choice in such situations (‘Top jewellers hit by sex abuse claims’, Gulf News, March 1)? An odd case here or there is understandable, but such widespread and rampant misogyny is surely part of a larger disease.

From Mr Mamta Shankar Kumar

UAE

Facebook comment

This is a crisis

This is so disgusting. Why are women being targeted everywhere? The problem of violence against women rages all over the world and it’s a crisis in almost all societies. When it comes to the prosecution of offenders, we know that ending injustice means that laws must be enforced. The response to violence must be immediate, coordinated and effective so that crimes are punished and justice is secured.

From Ms Megna Rajagopal

UAE

Facebook comment

Standing up against bullies

It’s an odd, but serious situation occurring in a well-known Delhi university campus, these days (‘Students rally after woman threatened with rape’, Gulf News, March 1). Following some trouble allegedly created by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) students’ union, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-supported students’ wing, it was all trouble and violence. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has not taken any pragmatic steps to quell the violence on the campus. Gurmehar Kaur, considered a ‘braveheart’, has stuck to her guns and stands against the ABVP. For that, she has been receiving threats of rape. The students have made it clear that their nationalism is beyond Modi’s claustrophobic nationalism.

It is advisable for Modi to understand that nationalism is not a commodity to be sold. He fails to understand that his countrymen are politically highly conscious and sensible enough to see his hidden agenda to hoodwink and mislead the masses.

From Mr Thomas Matthew Parackel

Muvattupuzha, India

An innocent man

I’m in tears (‘Emotional farewell for Indian killed in US’, Gulf News, March 1)! This young, innocent engineer was killed for no apparent reason. His poor mother and father, I just can’t imagine what they’re going through. The American government! When will it leave people and their countries alone?

From Ms Huda N. Dhalie

UAE

Facebook comment

Violence incites violence

Hollywood actress Meryl Streep famously said: “This instinct to humiliate, when it’s modelled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life, because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing. Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence.” She was talking about US President Donald Trump, and now, her words have proven true, with the death of the Indian engineers in the US. What were they killed for?

From Mr Hashem Mohammad

Sharjah

Will society recover?

In recently months, in the Indian state of Karnataka, there have been many incidents regarding child abuse, rape and suicides from responsible people like teachers, administrators and people in the field of information technology (IT). This is not a healthy trend in the growing civil society that we have in my home state. The attributing reasons for children’s abuse and rape were perversion, mental instability and other social influences via films and television series. Recent incidents in my city of Bengaluru, India, demonstrated that man can be worse than an animal. The government should act on this important issue to protect children, particularly those studying in home schools, hostels and high schools. This could create confidence among parents. Today, parents are anxious about their children, until they return home safely. Those who are involved in these kinds of criminal activities should be punished severely so that others will not think of committing these crimes again.

Regarding suicides in the IT sector, this must be mainly due to stress and pressure from work and, above all, emotional turmoil. Some may extend their limitations of buying and spending, and it could lead to this. This can be avoided only with self control, confidence and emotional intelligence.

Suicide is not the answer and one should live and try to work through his/her problems. I pray that, in the coming days, both rape and suicides will reduce and society will be more peaceful – not only in my state, but on a global level, as well.

From Mr K. Ragavan

Bengaluru, India

Make this Earth better

I would say that the report on looking for another Earth has given readers useful information that has made people wiser on the issue (‘Why are we looking for another Earth?’, Gulf News, February 28). I would like to add that there are different views about researchers looking for another Earth. While one group says there is a need for another planet Earth, in view of the fact that we are becoming short of space for agriculture, the growing population and the construction of houses, another group is of the view that the money used in investing and discovering the feasibility of life in outer space can simply be put to use to make the Earth a better place to live. Why are we not doing that instead of spending so much in research about outer space?

Since science works mostly in small steps, not huge leaps, it would be more appropriate to do something to make this planet more feasible for existing and coming generations.

From Mr Harish Monga Dido

Ferozepur, India

Swift justice

The Cassation Court verdict to hand over the death penalty to the murderer of Obaida Sedqi has given justice to the family of the eight-year-boy who was raped and killed last year (‘Obaida’s murderer loses final appeal’, Gulf News, February 28). The unfortunate incident happened on May 20, 2016, and within this short time, the trial has been completed and they have handed over the verdict. Such criminals deserve capital punishment. The UAE’s judicial system is very fast compared to other countries and provides justice to the victim and the family.

From Mr Eappen Elias

Dubai

Editor’s note: Is there a news report that you feel strongly about? Something that has to be addressed in the community and requires resolution? Email us on readers@gulfnews.com. You can also post a comment on our Facebook page or tweet to us @GNReaders.