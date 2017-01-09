Give more time to commute on the roads

I think that stress and distractions is what causes accidents (‘Facebook video: Can you guess what the main reasons are, for accidents in the UAE?’, Gulf News, January 3). Due to stress, people become impatient if they’re running late. Sometimes they are even on their mobile phones at the same time. Accidents can be averted if people start their day early. Do some meditation to de-stress, follow road discipline and avoid mobiles. People should think about their kith and kin, which should eventually make them drive sensibly.

From Ms Krishna Kumari

Obey the road rules!

The main problem comes when the people violate traffic rules. If one out of 100 people violate the rule, the entire system gets affected. People are in a hurry without any concern for anybody else on roads! This is the major cause of accidents. The use of mobiles, weather conditions and distractions come afterwards.

From Mr Thasneem Jaleel

Cautious attitude needed

Negligence and a lack of concentration due to mobile use by the motorists on the roads is one of the main reasons for road fatalities. Statistics show that thousands of people lose their lives or are seriously injured due to these road mishaps. Texting on their mobiles, surfing other social media sites, jumping red lights, sudden lane changes, tailgating, poor judgement and disorientation are some of the causes of accidents. Many accidents can be averted if motorists are vigilant, keep away from distractions and follow the rules of the road. A cautious attitude will go a long way.

From Ms Jayashree Kulkarni

Proper checks

Let’s not forget that not getting the proper maintenance on time for your car, especially for the engine and tyres is important. Some people never do car maintenance and they forget that it’s important to check on the car’s tyres. I see on Shaikh Zayed Road, car tyres blow out or the engine fails. Some of them even hit the barriers because of something not working properly anymore.

From Mr Mansueto Zamora

Reduce speed limits

I think that the speed limits should be reduced by 20km/h for each road in the UAE. The maximum speed should not exceed 100km/h for all highways.

From Mr Gagan Dhillon

Take care in the fog

Using phones, speeding and the weather, especially the thick foggy weather that we are experiencing, are major factors for accidents. There is also a problem with people not using indicators during lane changes.

From Mr Theeng Tamang

Mental distractions

Mobile phone use and sleep deprivation, because of work, stress and family issues. These act as mental distractions that result in people not paying attention on the roads.

From Mr Ashok K. Pal

A bullying system

I agree big time that hitting isn’t necessary (‘Community report in-depth: Discipline is important, but hitting isn’t’, Gulf News, January 3). Some school teachers in Sri Lanka are evil. They use canes to beat children and they will even cut their hair in school. This bullying system is continuing, sadly.

From Ms Sanjeewa Marasinghe

Worse repercussions

The last statement in the Gulf News report said: “Gordon said the procurement had turned the Philippines into the ‘number one guinea pig in Asia’ and exposed Filipino schoolchildren to danger” (‘Philippines halts dengue vaccine programme’, Gulf News, January 4). I find this a very ignorant statement considering there are countless vaccines being administered in Asia, many of which also have not been prequalified by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Dengue fever is a growing problem in places such as Philippines and to halt the programme could prove to be damaging.

From Mr Myles Sant-Cassia

Insurance options for investors

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has made it mandatory for all employers to arrange health insurance for all their employees. However, there is one important segment left in respect of senior businessmen, who are over 60 years old, but are actively involved in their day-to-day business affairs. These businessmen have been investing millions in business and they are not only an important source of employment for skilled and non-skilled workers, but also for contributing significantly in the national economy.

As described earlier, taking healthcare insurance packages for people over 60 years old is a tough task in Dubai. They are searching for ‘reasonable’ costs for medical coverage, but insurance companies are either not taking the high risk age group or charging high premium rates. In brief, the aged persons have to pay more premium than young people because of the age factor.

In view of the above, the DHA is requested to withdraw the conditions of compulsory health insurance for old age investors, sponsors and partners since most of them have their own family doctors and conduct periodic medical checkups. This high profile category should be given due consideration and special attention.

From Mr Mumtaz Hussain

Picking up after pets

Does this law also make it mandatory for the owners to clean up after their pets in public places (‘Private wild animal ownership banned in the UAE’, Gulf News, January 4)? It is horrible to see dog owners taking their pets for a walk and the poor animal poops on the road and the owner ignores this and just continues walking. Penalties should be levied if it is not cleaned by the owners.

From Ms Pramila S. Raj

We all suffer

As a dog owner, I completely agree with you, Ms Pramila S. Raj. These irresponsible owners who are leaving poop on sidewalks are the reason why dogs are being banned from certain areas in the city. If we all did our part, we wouldn’t have people so angry at all dog owners and we would be allowed in more places. It’s really frustrating.

From Ms Jessica Woods

Keep make up minimal

Finally someone said it, coming from an eminent person like Afef Jnifen, I’m sure it will hit some chords that there is no need to wear so much make up (‘Afef Jnifen on why Arab women should wear less make-up’, Gulf News, December 11). I really don’t get why some put so much make up on that they look like dolls. I know it’s a personal thing, but it is also societal, as it inculcates into the minds of young girls that they are not beautiful without it. They should be taught to have a healthy body and skin to actually look good. As for older women, I feel we should all learn to age gracefully. Make up should be to freshen up the face, not doll it up.

From Ms Mahnaaz Shaikh

Barbeque responsibly

The Gulf News report about fire safety should be an eye opener to all the residents of the UAE (‘Beware: Watch out for these dangers at home’, Gulf News, January 4). Redha Salman, the Director of the Public Health and Safety Department said that barbeques are the main cause of fire in residences and I completely agree with him. Barbeques should be made in open areas that are empty and it should not be near any kind of inflammable material. It is good to hear that the Dubai Municipality is carrying out its awareness campaign ‘Is your home safe?’ in City Walk 2.

From Mr Sunny Joseph

