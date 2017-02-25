Facebook debate: Texting and driving dilemma

Make people understand the danger

If people can understand how valuable their lives are and they can be sure that they won’t get it back once they’re gone, I think this might help. How many people suffer when someone has a tragic accident? How many relationships are at stake when one person is taking a risk of texting someone? When one is talking on the phone while driving, one is increasing his chance of being in an accident. A text message takes four to five seconds to type and send. While driving that would take your eyes off the road long enough to drive the length of a football field if you drive at 60 to 70km/h.

Your life is in your hands when you are using your mobile.

From Mr Javed Iqbal

UAE

Pull over and answer

What’s so important that it can’t wait two minutes to pull over in a safe place and attend to such calls or texts? Common sense prevails. Hands-free kits are worth more than your life? No one should use a phone when they are driving no matter how important your work is. Hands free kits are fitted in most cars anyway and I am sure it’s not that important if it’s a text message. When you’re at your destination, maybe you can text or maybe use common sense and pull over to a safe place and respond. If it was urgent they would ring you!

From Ms Anne-Marie Caine

UAE

Tackle the addiction

Thank you to Gulf News for calling it an addiction, which means that laws and fines can only reduce the rate at which people text and drive, but not completely eradicate it. Remember that this is a 21st century symptom.

From Mr D. A. Stally

UAE

Take mobiles away

Fines don’t work because affluent people have a budget for fines. So they simply don’t care. If people get caught using their mobile while driving, take their mobile away. Tell them they can collect it in a few days at first and take it away for good if they repeat the offence. This will surely work as people are addicted to their phones now.

From Ms Sanjeewa Marasinghe

UAE

Start at companies

Most of the time people are forced to attend to their texts and calls because of work reasons. It should start within the company. Superiors need to stop nagging their people. The world won’t end if the call is delayed. Safety first, profit and greed come last.

From Mr Mahesh Anil

Dubai

No choice

True, Mr Mahesh Anil. Sometimes they have to disobey the rules because of their nagging and demanding employers!

From Ms Bell Marie Linio Plaga

UAE

Nonsense!

What a load of rubbish! You do not have to answer your phone or reply to texts when you are driving. No one is that important that they risk their lives or someone else’s.

From Ms Kay Lancaster

UAE

Education necessary

Fines won’t work, that’s only a revenue stream. Constant education and awareness campaigns would help! And maybe a better work/life balance, too.

From Mr Nasim Majzoub

UAE

Educate managers

All people are forced to use mobiles while driving. The authorities must give awareness to top level managers about mobile phone usage, then implement some alternatives to avoid.

From Mr Ansin Jacob

UAE

Revoke licence

Texting while driving may cause damage of property or it could result in the loss of life. Any driver caught in the act of texting while driving should have their licence revoked.

From Mr Roland Paler

UAE

Mobile jammers

Rules and regulations are imposed, but texting or talking on mobiles doesn’t seem to be affected. I wish there could be some jammers installed in cars with some functions alone to work on emergencies. People should personally discipline themselves and also think of the olden days when we used to use landlines. By sheer enthusiastic overconfidence, other people’s lives should not be at risk.

From Mr Krishna Kumari

UAE

