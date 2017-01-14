Facebook debate: Celebrity political influence

There’s a responsibility

If they’re a citizen of a country, then celebrities should be allowed to voice their political views. They have just as much right as any other citizen to be involved in politics. Nevertheless, they do have a greater responsibility due to the attention they bring to whatever they say or do.

From Mr Daren Ambrose

Dubai

Not relatable

Sure celebrities should be able to talk about politics, but let’s remember something very important: They live in a bubble, a very rich bubble and they are worshipped by fans. They act, sing or dance for a living, so I cannot relate to them and I doubt they relate to the common people’s problems. Sure, give your opinion, but I hold no value in it. I’m too busy working for a living.

From Mr Mike Byrd

UAE

Elected a celebrity

When celebrities take over the country, why can’t they talk about politics? Donald Trump is nothing, but a glorified celebrity. Meryl Streep should also be able to say a few words.

From Mr Suhinth Mohan

Dubai

Right to vote, right to talk

I think that if a person has the right to cast a vote, they can talk about politics. They are still civilians who also have rights.

From Ms Maryum Fatima Rizwan

UAE

Big influence

Even if what they say could have a lasting impact, Ms Maryum Fatima Rizwan? You can’t deny that the words of certain celebrities carry a lot of weight. I am concerned by how lightly people take the influence of these stars.

From Mr Karan D.

UAE

Understanding people

Definitely, celebrities should be able to speak. As Streep said, when talking to and about the media, actors and philosophers alike are more in tune with ‘regular’ people such as myself than any politician.

From Ms Natasha Nouha Khazma Benson

Dubai

Often selfish

You think they are in tune with the common man? Most celebrities are making 10 times what the average citizen is making and they are so involved in their own lives, how could they possibly understand what’s happening to others? Streep is now trending worldwide on social media. Did she really bring this up for us or for her?

From Mr Jesse Winston

UAE

Why not?

Why shouldn’t they? Apart from celebrities, everyone has the right to say how they feel, provided their intentions are sincere and good.

From Mr Qassim Abdullah

Dubai

Only Trump can talk?

We are looking at Trump as an American president knowing that he was in the entertainment business. He used his acting skills to become a president. So when a celebrity talks about politics, that person is suddenly not allowed to share and should stick to Hollywood? Give me a break.

From Mr Abdou Radi

UAE

Didn’t hold back

Streep nailed it! She had more to lose than to gain, but she didn’t hold back. There has never been anyone like her, despite what Trump said in his Twitter tantrum.

From Mr Aldin Jayson Abayon

UAE

Part of the public

Politics runs all matters of life in today’s world. To keep them away is to keep them from talking about life. Of course celebrities should talk about it, because they are part of the public.

From Mr Abu Harris

UAE

Competency

They can talk as long as they are qualified and understand what they will talk about. That being said, they are citizens and have a right to speak.

From Mr Beny S. Azadin

Dubai

Others do, why not them?

Why shouldn’t celebrities talk about politics? Enough people give their opinions in newspaper columns, articles and Facebook posts. She lives in a society where she can freely speak her mind, why not exercise that right? The majority of people do on some platform or another.

From Ms Sarah Clements

UAE

See what has happened?

Why shouldn’t celebrities talk about politics, Ms Sarah Clements? They have done for years and now the US has a reality television show celebrity as a president. Need I say more?

From Mr Gavin McCully

UAE

Hollywood elitism

Streep’s speech at the Golden Globes has created a huge furore. The actor, who received the Cecil. B. DeMille Award for her outstanding contribution to the world of entertainment, took a dig at the president-elect. Her controversial speech took a direct aim at Trump without her ever mentioning his name.

Trump and the Republicans are irked by her speech though some others found it a classic example of Hollywood elitism. Trump called her an overrated actress and her speech factually inaccurate. Streep, a passionate supporter of Hillary Clinton, took time on the stage while accepting the prestigious award to both defend Hollywood against charges of elitism and to call for people in the celluloid world to remain resilient and proactive in the face of intolerance.

From Ms Jayashree Kulkarni

Abu Dhabi

