Campers, understand the harm you can cause!

We cannot change a person’s behaviour until and unless that person realises it on their own (‘Community report: Al Qudra Lake — from campsite to dumping ground’, Gulf News, January 19). We visited Al Qudra Lake in Dubai, on January 1, and saw that people who had been camping at night there hadn’t even bothered to gather their waste and throw it in the bins. It was scattered here and there. My question to them is: Do they leave their homes filthy once guests leave after having a meal?

From Ms Neeta Mundra

UAE

Disrespectful people

It’s disgraceful. Up until last year, it was an oasis for wildlife. Now, Al Qudra Lake is becoming a garbage dump, thanks to totally disrespectful, inconsiderate and ignorant people! Not all people who go there are like this, but too many are.

From Mr Naeem Mirza

Dubai

Facebook comment

Extra measures needed

We were just there the other day, and it was a sad sight. People should take garbage with them and there should also be more bins on the premises. There should be some sort of management there at all times and, if not, it’s best to restrict visitors.

From Ms Dana Gathigi

UAE

Facebook comment

Give out fines

Better to close the park for rehabilitation, and if anyone goes in with food, they must be warned that park management will enforce stricter rules, and a fine will be slapped on the spot for those who choose not to adhere.

From Ms Louella Vidal

UAE

Facebook comment

Monitor the area

What a horrifying report regarding the pollution and shameless abuse of this beautiful area for wildlife that was so generously donated to the public by the Dubai authorities. Something must be done, and quickly, before more creatures are killed by carelessly discarded waste.

The area should be monitored by trained staff regularly. I’m sure that volunteers and wildlife lovers would be supportive and offenders could be fined. This measure would deter people very quickly. Let’s hope for a better future for these beautiful creatures that enrich our lives.

From Ms P. Thackeray

UAE

Appalling behaviour

I am appalled reading the community report about the state of Al Qudra Lake. How can people sit there, enjoying themselves, when surrounded by litter and dead birds? But they do and we see this all the time. People have absolutely no concept of their surroundings and believe it’s fine to leave their trash where they eat. They believe someone will come along and pick up after them. The photographs are heartbreaking and, sadly, an all too common sight.

Human food cannot be properly digested by birds. If people want to feed them, and it is legal, it should be with bird food, bought for this purpose.

These people should be fined on the spot and made to pick up their trash. Would these people have something to say if trash were dumped in and around their homes? Of course they would! As for their children throwing stones at the birds, again an all too common sight from unruly and undisciplined children. This is down to the adults’ responsibility, and a fine should be levied on the spot, for this behaviour.

The lakes need to be policed, and strict fines should be levied, as it is clear that people ignore any signs put up to remind them to take their trash home or place it in the bins provided. These birds are dying and it’s the fault of irresponsible human behaviour!

From Ms Linda

Dubai

America first

As I was listening to US President Donald Trump’s speeches throughout his Inauguration Day, he seemed to be patriotic and nationalistic as an American (‘The Trump presidency begins’, Gulf News, January 21). ‘America first’. But some media companies portrayed him as the worst, simply because he’s not the president they supported. I can only say that he seems definitely more pro-American, focusing first on the country’s citizens. Good for them, but not for other countries, who are benefiting on American soil.

From Mr Arvin Moscoso Bacus

Dubai

Facebook comment

Get facts right

It’s not ‘Islamic terrorism’ as Trump says in his speech, which just shows how little he knows. It’s ‘terrorism’, which has nothing to do with religion. It’s from bigger players causing trouble in the region. It would be better for him to encourage his people not to offend other religions or to blame them.

From Mr Raj Raaz

UAE

Facebook comment

How bad is he?

I don’t know how Trump will perform as the next US President, but I’m sure it won’t be as bad as the media portrays. Often, I find certain news organisations creating all this unwanted hype. He was never a good man, but he was also probably not as bad as the media tells us.

From Mr Mahesh Anil

Dubai

Facebook comment

Wishing success

I am an Australian and I would support Trump and work for him any day. I hope that he is successful in bringing America back to the top, with peace, harmony and unity.

From Ms Sophia Loren Hani

Doha, Qatar

Facebook comment

Enough negativity

We just need to be positive. I put up with a few bad presidents and I just try to back them up and give them a chance. Getting hired for that job is difficult enough. I just wish everyone would back him up and try to give him a chance.

From Ms Debborah Parker

UAE

Facebook comment

Similar thing happened

The same thing happened to us — a woman ran out after paying her salon bill (‘Dubai: mystery con woman cheated another salon’, Gulf News, January 20). Perhaps it was a different woman. In our case, she brought a debit card without money in it and then said she would come back to pay with cash, but that it would take a few months to return again. When we reminded her of the balance unpaid, she denied it. What a shame. Maybe she thought we didn’t know her!

From Ms Aalia Mape

UAE

Facebook comment

Sledging controversy

This is with reference to the remark of Australian legend Glenn McGrath, where he said even India’s Sachin Tendulkar had sledged him and they are not cheats or sore losers. This could be the joke of the century, as Tendulkar is a gentleman cricketer. In fact, it was the Australian skipper, Steve Smith, who after their 3-0 white wash in Sri Lanka, had lamented that they should have adopted sledging to stop the white wash. It is a known fact that they could never win a match without adopting to sledging. In fact, they are famous for claiming bouncy catches, too. Ironically, I feel most of the International Cricket Council (ICC) umpires are biased and succumb to their pressure tactics, especially when they are playing against Asian countries.

From Ms Kavitha Srikanth

Chennai, India

Tough set

No doubt, former world champion tennis player, Novak Djokovic, has been on a lean patch since the last French Open tournament, but no one would have ever expected him to exit in the second round of the Australian Open (‘Nadal rolls back the years to stay in the mix’, Gulf News, January 22). It was a real shocker to see him go down to a wildcard entry like Denis Istomin, that too, leading 2-1 sets. It is a real blow for Djokovic, as his rivals will become more confident about beating him in future ties. Anyway, it augurs well that new champions are on the rise and we could see more upsets during the Australian Open and other tournaments to follow.

From Ms Janaki Mahadevan

Mylapore, India

A legend

General Raheel Sharif is to Pakistan what former US President Barack Obama was to the US (‘Situation in Pakistan has changed from “hopeless to hopeful” - Ex-Army Chief’, Gulf News, January 21). Pakistan changed under his tenure and I hope the politicians realise it and carry on the good work from where Sharif signed off for the future of the country. We want children to grow up in a country playing with other children, and not with guns and bombs.

From Ms Lydia Kumar Gawde

UAE

Facebook comment

Not feeling hopeful

The Pakistani authorities say a bomb exploded in a market in a North Western tribal region in the country, killing 18 people and wounding 51. How are we calling this hopeless to hopeful?

From Mr Yoonus Erayathra

UAE

Facebook comment

