What is ‘pay protect’?

Reader found an unknown charge on his credit card bill and wanted it removed

Gulf News
 

I had a bad experience with Mashreq Bank, as they debited ‘Pay Protect’ charges to my credit card. When I received my December 2016 credit card statement, I noticed that they had charged Dh82.27 for ‘Pay Protect’. The call centre agent told me it would be free of charge, as I was a valued customer. I registered a complaint with the bank, and they said they could cancel the policy but refused to reverse the charges, as it is a condition in their policy that the outstanding payment should be settled before generating a monthly statement. In my case, the statement date was December 24, 2016 and the due date was January 18, 2017. How have they charged this amount, as I have been paying my outstanding within the due date? Their statement is not convincing — that payment should be settled before generating the monthly statement.

I request Gulf News to help me to get this amount reversed.

From Mr Sundharan Nair Chandra

Dubai

The management of Mashreq Bank responds:

Thank you for writing to us regarding Mr Chandra’s Pay Protect concern.

As per our investigation, Mr Chandra was enrolled for this facility on a recorded line in November 2016, after passing successful verification parameters.

Mr Chandra raised an inquiry with the call centre in December 2016, on the Pay Protect charges after receiving his monthly credit card bill.

He was then contacted by our Retention team who explained to him that a recorded call is available with the bank and that his consent was available, to enrol him for the facility.

We have spoken to Mr Chandra and we have explained how the facility was added.

As a gesture, we have reversed the Pay Protect charges levied on Mr Chandra’s card for his December 2016 statement.

He is happy with the quick and positive response to his complaint. Thank you again in approaching us for the clarification.

(Process initiation: December 29, 2016. Response from organisation: January 2, 2017. Process completion: January 22, 2017.)

Editor’s note: Do you have similar issues that you would like to raise with us? You can write to us at readers@gulfnews.com.

Mashreq Bank
