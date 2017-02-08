Mobile
Unwelcome closure fee

Charges for terminating smartphone are not the reader’s fault

Gulf News
 

This is with regard to an unresolved issue with du, which I have been facing for five months. It is regarding my mobile phone. On May 1, 2016, I received a message from du stating that I had requested to terminate my smartphone privilege offer — which I did not do — and due to that, I would be charged Dh1,500 as closure fee.

After several calls, visits to customer care centres and complaints to du, it was confirmed that I was wrongly billed, and since it was a technical error on their end, they wouldn’t charge me.

However, in spite of all communications and confirmations, on June 17, 2016, I was charged a closure amount of Dh1,500 on my credit card. Since I exceeded my credit card limit due to this unexpected amount, I was also charged an over-limit fee of Dh175 by my bank.

I complained once again and requested du’s management to take concrete steps to solve this technical glitch as soon as possible, and refund my due amount.

I have been promised, each time, that my issue would be resolved and that I would receive my refund within a short period of time. However, till date, no money has shown up in my bank.

It has been five months and I am very disappointed with their approach. I would appreciate if this matter is looked into, with a positive response.

From Ms Jumana Broachwala

Dubai

A spokesperson from du responds:

With reference to the query of Ms Broachwala, we investigated the matter and found out the root cause of the issue. We have reached an amicable solution with the customer and the matter is now closed. We regret the inconvenience.

Ms Broachwala responds:

Thank you Gulf News, for the assistance. Yes, the matter is finally resolved!

(Process initiation: October 6, 2016. Response from organisation: December 22, 2016. Reader confirmation: December 25, 2016.)

Editor’s note: Do you have similar issues that you would like to raise with us? You can write to us at readers@gulfnews.com.

