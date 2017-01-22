Mobile
Unnecessary late payment charges

Reader was asked to pay late charges on an insurance she didn’t activate

My complaint is with regards to my experience of using a credit card by FGB. I request Gulf News to help me out with this issue, where the bank has charged me late payment fees against some kind of insurance unnecessarily, which was activated on my credit card in the month of May, 2016.

However, I called FGB many times, starting June, 2016, to ask them to cancel my insurance, but they kept on telling me that it would be automatically cancelled after a year. All these months, they have been charging me late payment fees, which has amounted to Dh1,700 now. This is very unfair, and is not a small amount to be paid.

I spoke with their call centre several times to help me close this issue, but no help was extended to me. I have been using this credit card for the past eight years and there were no such issues. I have always paid all my dues on time.

In the end, I even told them that the insurance amount for the whole year is Dh350 and I would pay this amount, and they could reverse my late payment charges. But again, their response was the same, saying that they wouldn’t be able to reverse it. Kindly help me out in closing this issue.

From Ms Sheeja Abdul Khalam

Sharjah

The management of FGB responds:

FGB is grateful for all customer feedback, to which we give careful consideration as we strive to consistently deliver the highest standards of service. The bank has been in contact with Ms Abdul Khalam, and the matter has been resolved to the customer’s satisfaction,

Ms Abdul Khalam responds:

Thank you Gulf News, for taking this matter to FGB. I received a call from one of the representatives, who said the insurance would be cancelled and the amount would be reversed.

However, they are still not clear with the late payment charges. I tried calling the call centre for the same, but it seems they are still not clear regarding the settlement.

Could they please look into this and do the needful?

Editor’s note: The complaint was forwarded to the management of FGB for further investigation. However, despite repeated reminders, they failed to respond.

(Process initiation: November 22. Response from organisation: November 27. Process completion: December 14.)

Editor’s note: Do you have similar issues that you would like to raise with us? You can write to us at readers@gulfnews.com.

