Tainted credit history

Reader has a clear record, but credit bureau has a different perspective

Gulf News
 

This is with reference to a personal loan that I had availed from Union National Bank’s (UNB) Jumeirah branch in January 2013. Despite the loss of my job in September 2013, I continued to pay the instalments on time.

In November 2013, I joined my new employer and in good faith, I approached UNB’s branch with the necessary documents. They directed me to their collections department since my salary transfer had stopped for a few months. I visited the collections department and was told that my new employer was not listed. They gave me an option to deposit the monthly instalment by cash through an ATM machine, which I followed up on, without fail.

I cleared my loan amount in August 2016 and obtained a ‘No liability’ letter from the bank. However, I was surprised to note that my record at Al Etihad Credit Bureau shows that I have defaulted, and delayed my loan payments. This is incorrect and all my records clearly indicate that my loan instalment was paid on time every month. I also have a ‘No Liability’ letter from UNB.

Despite numerous visits to the bank, the Credit Bureau and Central Bank with all the necessary supporting documents, my credit history has not been rectified. This is unfair as it affects my credit standing.

Could UNB kindly review my case?

From Mr Mohammad Ali

Dubai

Editor’s note: The complaint was forwarded to Union National Bank for comments. However, despite repeated reminders, its management did not respond.

(Process initiation: November 22, 2016. Process completion: December 18, 2016.)

Editor’s note: Do you have similar issues that you would like to raise with us? You can write to us at readers@gulfnews.com.

