I hold a bank account and credit card from Mashreq Bank. Mashreq was running a summer promotion, wherein a customer had to spend a certain amount on the card to be eligible for a dinner voucher at its participating outlets. I sent the SMS “summer” to 4250 from my registered mobile number at 8.06am on August 8, 2016.

Subsequently, I spent a sum of Dh11,000 from my card and the supplementary card, hence I should be entitled to a dinner voucher as per the promotion. I called their call centre during October 2016, to check about the voucher, and was told the data was still being compiled, so it would take time for me to receive the voucher. I called again on November 16, and after a long call of almost 45 minutes, the matter was not resolved. I decided to discontinue the call, since I had an urgent appointment. I was told by the agent that I would get a call back, but received none.

I called the next day to check on the matter and was informed that my SMS was not received. I have proof that I sent the SMS to the designated number, but no confirmation was received. In fact, nowhere in the bank’s advertisement did it mention that I would need to get a confirmation after I send my SMS. I have participated in other schemes from the bank, by sending text messages to this number, and have never received any confirmation. So, I am not willing to accept that it is the norm for the bank to acknowledge participation in its promotions. The agent was not willing to take the complaint and it is only upon me insisting I would need to report the complaint, that I was given access to a higher authority.

I raised this issue with the bank and got a call from them, saying I should have spent the amount in a certain category to qualify for the offer. Since I did not spend the amount in the correct category, I am not eligible for the offer. I am surprised that a bank as reputed as Mashreq is going all this way to avoid delivering on its commitment, through the summer offer. I do not understand why the bank insists I should be spending on certain items — the credit card should be used to qualify for the promotion.

I request Gulf News to raise this complaint and ensure that the dinner voucher is sent to me and I am also compensated for the hassle I have gone through, when it should have been a simple matter. The callous attitude of the Bank’s call centre agent, with whom I spoke, needs to be reported for suitable action.

I request Gulf News to help in escalating my issue with the bank.

From Mr Rajiv Jha

Dubai

The management of Mashreq responds:

Thank you for raising Mr Jha’s concern to us.

We have reviewed his concern and as per our investigation, Mr Jha has complained about the Mashreq Summer Promotion held between June 30, 2016 to August 31, 2016.

As per the terms and conditions of the promotion, Mr Jha was required to send an SMS to 4250 in order to enrol for the promotion.

However, we did not receive his enrolment SMS from his registered number.

Secondly, the spends made during the promotion period were to be made towards retail transactions locally within UAE, limited to electronics, home furnishing, jewellery, apparel and footwear, using a Mashreq credit or debit card. This was updated in our terms and conditions as part of the advertisement.

Our records indicate that the transactions done by Mr Jha were not towards the above categories, therefore he was not eligible for the dining voucher.

Mr Jha has been contacted and we have explained in detail about all his queries related to the promotion and eligibility. He is satisfied with the resolution.

We would like to thank Gulf News in serving our community and for bringing customer’s issues to our notice.

(Process initiation: December 14. Response from organisation: December 15.)

Editor’s note: Do you have similar issues that you would like to raise with us? You can write to us at readers@gulfnews.com.