Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Stop and reverse these charges!

Reader has been requesting to drop the credit shield on her card for more than a year

Gulf News
 

I am a customer of United Arab Bank (UAB) and I have an infinite credit card. We have one primary card and one supplementary card. For the last year I have been charged for a credit shield insurance on both cards.

We have cancelled the insurance multiple times since November 2015 by calling the bank customer care and they have informed me every time that the bank will reverse the charges and the insurance will be cancelled.

In spite of assuring me this every month, it has been one year and still they have not reversed the charges from the date of initial cancellation from November 2015.

I am being charged around Dh800 every month on each card and also the interest, which is added upon it. Now they are denying the reversal of charges.

I would like to request Gulf News to take it up with UAB and kindly resolve the issue.

From Ms Seema Kausar Khan

Dubai

The management of UAB responds:

Thank you for contacting United Arab Bank to solve the complaint raised by Ms Khan, we would like to inform you that after investigating the matter we are reversing the additional credit shield charges for both credit cards of the customer. At United Arab Bank, we always strive to serve and support our customers and we apologise for any inconvenience caused to Ms Khan.

(Process initiation: December 27, 2016. Response from organisation: Janaury 8. Process completion: January 31.)

Editor’s note: Do you have similar issues that you would like to raise with us? You can write to us at readers@gulfnews.com.

More from Complaints

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
United Arab Bank
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Bank

filed under

GulfNewsYour SayComplaints

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
United Arab Bank
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Complaints

I didn’t sign up for this!
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE