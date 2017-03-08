I didn’t sign up for this!

I would like to draw attention to an unauthorised transaction done by one of the FGB representatives, who had discussed with me regarding the policy. Further, I requested her to send me the details by email. To my surprise, I found an email with the policy issued.

However, I called up the toll free number and cancelled the policy on the same evening, and I was advised that the money would be reversed in 45 days.

Looking forward to a solution at the earliest.

From Mr Rajit Dharmarajan

Dubai

The management of FGB responds:

FGB is grateful for all customer feedback to which we give careful consideration as we strive to consistently deliver the highest standards of service. The bank has been in contact with Mr Dharmarajan, and the matter has been resolved to the customer’s satisfaction.

Mr Dharmarajan responds:

Till this time the issue has not been sorted out. Even yesterday I had a chat with an FGB representative and he told me that he had sent an email to the higher authorities pertaining to the issue. I was also assured that I would be receiving a call by the end of the day.

But till this time I have neither received their call nor did I receive any message stating that the issue has been resolved. I would appreciate, if they could send any document stating the reversal instruction. Looking forward for Gulf News’ further assistance and I appreciate all the efforts.

The management of FGB responds:

FGB is grateful for all customer feedback to which we give careful consideration as we strive to consistently deliver the highest standards of service. The bank has been in contact with Mr Dharmarajan, and the matter has been resolved to the customer’s satisfaction.

(Process initiation: November 23. Response from organisation: November 28. Process completion: January 15.)

Editor’s note: Do you have similar issues that you would like to raise with us? You can write to us at readers@gulfnews.com.