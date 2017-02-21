I didn’t sign up for this

I hope Gulf News can help me, as I have complained to FGB and nothing has been done. A free-for-life credit card was promised to me by one of their agents and now, they have charged me for something new.

I was charged with insurance, which I did not request to be renewed. I made a call to their customer service, to tell them I did not want the insurance and I was told that someone from the insurance company would call me.

A few days later, I called again to raise the same issue and I was told that I did not file a complaint. This is too much!

From Ms Melanie San Jose Dahil

Dubai

The management of FGB responds:

FGB is grateful for all customer feedback to which we give careful consideration as we strive to consistently deliver the highest standards of service. The bank has been in contact with Ms Dahil, and the matter has been resolved to the customer’s satisfaction.

(Process initiation: January 18. Response from organisation: January 25. Process completion: January 30.)

