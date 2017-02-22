Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

I already paid what I owed

‘Please help to cancel this card and ask them to reimburse my extra money’

Gulf News
 

I have been using my FGB credit card since 2015 and want to close the account. As per the last statement, my bill amount is Dh68,678.98. So I took a pay-out from another bank and FGB has given me a liability letter for the amount of Dh69,609.

I made the payment and logged a cancellation request on November 28, 2016. When I called their customer service number and asked about the cancellation request, the agent said that my card was not cancelled due to insufficient funds of Dh320. As per the last statement generated on November 15, the amount I owed was Dh68,678.98, but I had already made the payment on November 29. So now, my card is not cancelled and FGB is still asking me to pay Dh320 more. I am really not able to understand why I should make the extra payment.

Please help cancel this card and ask them to reimburse me.

From Mr Syed Kadher

Dubai

The management of FGB responds:

FGB is grateful for all customer feedback to which we give careful consideration as we strive to consistently deliver the highest standards of service. The bank has been in contact with Mr Kadher, and informed him that a new guarantee letter is required in order to process his request.

(Process initiation: December 27, 2016. Response from organisation: January 2, 2017. Process completion: January 22, 2017.)

Editor’s note: Do you have similar issues that you would like to raise with us? You can write to us at readers@gulfnews.com.

More from Complaints

filed under

GulfNewsYour SayComplaints
first gulf bank

Also In Complaints

Who will pay for the damaged luggage?
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen