I already paid what I owed

I have been using my FGB credit card since 2015 and want to close the account. As per the last statement, my bill amount is Dh68,678.98. So I took a pay-out from another bank and FGB has given me a liability letter for the amount of Dh69,609.

I made the payment and logged a cancellation request on November 28, 2016. When I called their customer service number and asked about the cancellation request, the agent said that my card was not cancelled due to insufficient funds of Dh320. As per the last statement generated on November 15, the amount I owed was Dh68,678.98, but I had already made the payment on November 29. So now, my card is not cancelled and FGB is still asking me to pay Dh320 more. I am really not able to understand why I should make the extra payment.

Please help cancel this card and ask them to reimburse me.

From Mr Syed Kadher

Dubai

The management of FGB responds:

FGB is grateful for all customer feedback to which we give careful consideration as we strive to consistently deliver the highest standards of service. The bank has been in contact with Mr Kadher, and informed him that a new guarantee letter is required in order to process his request.

(Process initiation: December 27, 2016. Response from organisation: January 2, 2017. Process completion: January 22, 2017.)

