Is Gulf News wheelchair accessible?

I am wheelchair-bound. When I visited Gulf News for an interview, I found it very difficult to enter the facility because there was no wheelchair access or ramp.

It would be of great help if the newspaper could make its facilities wheelchair accessible. Not many people understand the difficulties that wheelchair-bound people face. Most people have two legs and are able to walk up staircases and travel to places at their own ease. Imagine taking away that privilege to walk. Life becomes a struggle and you are restricted from going to many places.

We kindly request Gulf News to build ramps and be more wheelchair friendly, as it would set a great example to all, showing that the newspaper cares for everyone in the community and treats all customers equally.

Alone, we can do so little, but together, we can truly make a difference and make Dubai wheelchair friendly. I would appreciate any help. The newspaper’s support will not go unnoticed.

From Ms Shobhika Kalra

Dubai

Thank you for your feedback. We understand the importance of providing accessible alternatives for people with physical challenges. Gulf News already has wheelchair access at its Visitors’ Entrance (Gate 1), as seen in the photograph. Perhaps it was not clearly signposted. We have now installed more signs for better visibility.

Gulf News

