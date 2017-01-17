Is Gulf News wheelchair accessible?

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Is Gulf News wheelchair accessible?

Readers’ queries and concerns are addressed by editors in the newsroom

  • A ramp allows people with physical disabilities better access to the Gulf News building.Image Credit: Supplied
  • A ramp allows people with physical disabilities better access to the Gulf News building.Image Credit: Supplied
  • Signs make the wheelchair accessible are more visible.Image Credit: Sanya Nayeem
Gulf News
 

Wheelchair access at Gulf News

I am wheelchair-bound. When I visited Gulf News for an interview, I found it very difficult to enter the facility because there was no wheelchair access or ramp.

It would be of great help if the newspaper could make its facilities wheelchair accessible. Not many people understand the difficulties that wheelchair-bound people face. Most people have two legs and are able to walk up staircases and travel to places at their own ease. Imagine taking away that privilege to walk. Life becomes a struggle and you are restricted from going to many places.

We kindly request Gulf News to build ramps and be more wheelchair friendly, as it would set a great example to all, showing that the newspaper cares for everyone in the community and treats all customers equally.

Alone, we can do so little, but together, we can truly make a difference and make Dubai wheelchair friendly. I would appreciate any help. The newspaper’s support will not go unnoticed.

From Ms Shobhika Kalra

Dubai

Thank you for your feedback. We understand the importance of providing accessible alternatives for people with physical challenges. Gulf News already has wheelchair access at its Visitors’ Entrance (Gate 1), as seen in the photograph. Perhaps it was not clearly signposted. We have now installed more signs for better visibility.

Gulf News

Editor’s note: Would you like to raise a query or concern with the newspaper? Write to us at readers@gulfnews.com.

More from Ask The Newsroom

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsYour SayAsk The Newsroom

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Ask The Newsroom

Is automation beneficial or harmful?
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access