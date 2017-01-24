Mobile
Biased columnist?

Readers’ queries and concerns are addressed by editors in the newsroom

Gulf News
 

I have been a regular reader of Gulf News since 2005. It is clear as day that the general quality of journalism has deteriorated during this period, with the advent of digital, mobile media that is more interested in delivering information (or misinformation?) quicker than the speed of light, rather than taking the time to investigate and verify before printing the facts.

To an extent, I painfully realise Gulf News too might have fallen into this trap. I see a lot more articles by self-professed ‘experts’ that are either biased and express only a one-sided view, or at times, share absolutely blatant lies, sugarcoated in words that are no longer even elegant.

One such author that the newspaper gets syndicated content from, is Linda S. Heard. Her articles, or at least those printed by Gulf News in The Views, reek of a deep-set hatred of former US President Barack Obama and every single policy he supported. It is fine to dissent and it is fine to have a difference of opinion against a particular person or head of government or their policies. But an experienced journalist must exhibit the professionalism to analyse facts independently and in a fair and balanced way. I have glanced through her articles over many years, and not a single piece appears to be professionally written.

I have never written to a newspaper to express my views, but after having read the first few paragraphs of her article, (“The US gets a taste of its own medicine”, Gulf News, January 10), I thought I have had enough, and must respond.

I respectfully request Gulf News to review articles submitted by its journalists, especially those that appear to be syndicated. It is Gulf News’ reputation at stake.

From Mr Nishanth Nottath

Dubai

Thank you for your feedback. Linda S. Heard is a columnist and the opinions expressed in her columns are her own. The Views are about opinions and one need not necessarily agree with them. We always strive to strike a balance in our coverage, so you will find articles in favour of and against a particular person, country or issue.

Gulf News

Editor’s note: Would you like to raise a query or concern with the newspaper? Is there an issue that you believe needs to be addressed? Something the paper is not doing right or not effectively enough. Write to us at readers@gulfnews.com

