You can now try on a new face or body before a procedure

Crisalix 3D allows patient to get a glimpse of how he or she will look after a plastic surgery

Image Credit: Supplied
Dr Sanjay Parashar is consultant plastic surgeon at Dubai’s Cocoona Centre for Aesthetic Transformation
XPRESS
 

Dubai: The most common question I am asked in consultations is how the patient will look after a procedure? It’s a tough question to answer. But now anyone interested in how their body or face will look like after an operation can see the desired results in virtual reality using a technology called Crisalix 3D. It’s almost like trying on a new body or face.

Till now we had a few simulation tools or relied on hand sketches. These were 2D at best. However, the new technology empowers us to show an actual patient’s 3D simulation of the expected outcome, thereby improving their level of satisfaction both during the consultation and post-surgery.

While the technology behind the software is extremely advanced, it very simple to use. All we need to do is upload the pictures of the patients, take some measurements and feed the data into the system. Once the picture and measurements are uploaded, we sit with the patient and make the desired changes in shape, size etc. It’s surprising how real and accurate the results can be. The biggest advantage it offers is to the patients, as they can then take this home with them and consider the changes they want. Or even show it to their family and friends for opinion. For us, it means we know what the patient is expecting and hence can plan the surgery accordingly.

In all our consultation, one thing we don’t compromise on is understanding why the patient wants the change and does he or she really understand what he is asking for. It’s a major decision and should not be taken lightly.

There is no hit and miss with this new technology as it is web-based 3D simulation with proven levels of accuracy. Patients can now compare before and after images for themselves in advance, thus taking away the doubts of wondering how they will look after surgery. It’s almost like being your own consultant before you decide to come in for surgery. All they need to do is log in and get immediate access to the most advanced features to simulate all types of procedures for their face and other areas of our body.

The author is consultant plastic surgeon at Dubai’s Cocoona Centre for Aesthetic Transformation

