Watch live hostage rescue at Abu Dhabi Corniche

Corniche calling. The military demo will begin at 4.30pm on March 2

Abu Dhabi: UAE residents will have a unique opportunity to witness an action-packed military demonstration “up close and from a soldier’s point of view” at a special event in the capital on March 2.

Called the “UAE multi-force military demonstration’, the event will start at 4.30pm at the Abu Dhabi Corniche. According to the event promos, “The Union Fortress comes to the capital for the first time, showcasing the world-class tactical capabilities of the UAE Armed Forces as our nation’s defenders host an unprecedented live military display.”

“You will be next to the action and fight with our soldiers through live point-of-view video, showcasing a sophisticated, sea-borne hostage rescue including helicopters, F-16s and tactical submarines,” the promo said.

Stability

The Union Fortress website explains how through decades of unity, the UAE Armed Forces have built strength, honour and dedication that have brought stability to the region and laid the foundation for the Federation’s development and prosperity. “Union Fortress is an opportunity to witness first-hand these core pillars that underpin our national security and support long-term development in line with the vision and values of our wise leaders.”

It said Elite UAE Special Forces are preparing for the Union Fortress live military demonstration. The maritime and airborne operations will be accompanied by engagements on and around the Abu Dhabi Corniche, offering spectators a close, front-row seat for the action. The exercise encompasses all branches of the UAE Armed Forces, focusing on the highly-trained rapid-response force of the Presidential Guard as the ground force, supported by the Joint Aviation Command, Navy, Air Force, Air Defence and Army. Highlights include: a high-altitude, low-opening (HALO) military freefall jump from an aircraft into the Corniche; a submarine inserting highly trained special forces; a rapid maritime assault; helicopters carrying snipers on over-watch; all supported by F16s offering close air support in a dramatic flyby, it added.

Live soldier-point-of-view video of the action will be showcased on stadium screens for all in attendance, as the tactical hostage rescue unfolds directly before their eyes.