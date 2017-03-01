Watch live hostage rescue at Abu Dhabi Corniche

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Watch live hostage rescue at Abu Dhabi Corniche

UAE multi-force military demonstration on March 2 to showcase world-class tactical capabilities of UAE Armed Forces

Image Credit: Abu Dhabi calendar
Corniche calling. The military demo will begin at 4.30pm on March 2
XPRESS
 

Abu Dhabi: UAE residents will have a unique opportunity to witness an action-packed military demonstration “up close and from a soldier’s point of view” at a special event in the capital on March 2.

Called the “UAE multi-force military demonstration’, the event will start at 4.30pm at the Abu Dhabi Corniche. According to the event promos, “The Union Fortress comes to the capital for the first time, showcasing the world-class tactical capabilities of the UAE Armed Forces as our nation’s defenders host an unprecedented live military display.”

“You will be next to the action and fight with our soldiers through live point-of-view video, showcasing a sophisticated, sea-borne hostage rescue including helicopters, F-16s and tactical submarines,” the promo said.

Stability

The Union Fortress website explains how through decades of unity, the UAE Armed Forces have built strength, honour and dedication that have brought stability to the region and laid the foundation for the Federation’s development and prosperity. “Union Fortress is an opportunity to witness first-hand these core pillars that underpin our national security and support long-term development in line with the vision and values of our wise leaders.”

It said Elite UAE Special Forces are preparing for the Union Fortress live military demonstration. The maritime and airborne operations will be accompanied by engagements on and around the Abu Dhabi Corniche, offering spectators a close, front-row seat for the action. The exercise encompasses all branches of the UAE Armed Forces, focusing on the highly-trained rapid-response force of the Presidential Guard as the ground force, supported by the Joint Aviation Command, Navy, Air Force, Air Defence and Army. Highlights include: a high-altitude, low-opening (HALO) military freefall jump from an aircraft into the Corniche; a submarine inserting highly trained special forces; a rapid maritime assault; helicopters carrying snipers on over-watch; all supported by F16s offering close air support in a dramatic flyby, it added.

Live soldier-point-of-view video of the action will be showcased on stadium screens for all in attendance, as the tactical hostage rescue unfolds directly before their eyes.

Expand

your comment

More from News

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsXpressNews

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
 

Add Your Comment

Click Here

Also In News

Dubai Municipality on a power saving drive

Framed Gallery

Military drill entralls Abu Dhabi crowd

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Dubai-based man achieves the unthinkable
Loading...

Most popular on Gulf News

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Watch: Lamcy Plaza fire contained

Watch: Lamcy Plaza fire contained

100 diners flee without paying

100 diners flee without paying

Indian held for sexual abuse in New York

Indian held for sexual abuse in New York

Look: Saudi King embraces selfie

Look: Saudi King embraces selfie

Indian-origin girl racially abused in US

Indian-origin girl racially abused in US

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Rod Stewart apologises for mock execution

Rod Stewart apologises for mock execution

Daimler to recall 1m Mercedes globally

Daimler to recall 1m Mercedes globally